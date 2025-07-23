  • home icon
  Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger and former player Lexi Rodriguez shine in billion-dollar brand collaboration 

Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger and former player Lexi Rodriguez shine in billion-dollar brand collaboration 

By Nancy Singh
Published Jul 23, 2025 02:10 GMT
Former Nebraska player Lexi Rodriguez and Maisie Boesiger - Source: Instagram
Former Nebraska player Lexi Rodriguez and Maisie Boesiger - Source: Instagram

The former Nebraska volleyball stars Lexi Rodriguez and Maisie Boesiger recently garnered a lot of attention with their new collaboration with Adidas in the latest update. The two are frequently seen posting updates with each other on social media.

Rodriguez is currently playing for Team USA at the Volleyball Nations League 2025 and was last seen in action on July 14, where she and her team competed against China. The latter overwhelmed USA after picking up momentum from the third round and winning the showdown with a score of 18-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16, 18-16.

Boesiger, on the other hand, is gearing up for the 2025 NCAA volleyball season, which is slated to begin on August 9, 2025. The Cornhuskers will be locking horns with the Red-White Scrimmage in the first round at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Amid these ongoing volleyball endeavors, both the athletes were seen shining together in a collaboration with the billion-dollar brand, Adidas.

Boesiger shared a carousel of pictures from the collaboration on her Instagram handle, where she and Lexi Rodriguez were seen wearing beige-colored jackets paired with same-colored pants, and they also wore an Adidas white tank top with the outfit. The post's caption read:

"A team way of life 🤝 ADIDAS Z.N.E. is inspired by the lines of the court, track and pitch, where we all find community. Such an honor to be part of this campaign with my team! #adidasZNE is available now at @adidas."
Lexi Rodriguez and Maisie Boesiger are frequently seen uploading pictures with each other or hyping each other up on social media. Most recently, the latter got engaged to her boyfriend, Nolan Schwarting, and announced the special news on social media, which saw an enthusiastic reaction from Rodriguez.

The former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known about winning the AAU James E.Sullivan Award

The ex-Nebraska player, Lexi Rodriguez, has had an incredible run in the 2025 season, as amid her participation in the inaugural LOVB season and her selection for Team USA for the Volleyball National League, she also won the prestigious honor of receiving the AAU James E. Sullivan Award.

With this feat, she became the third volleyball player to receive this award and joined a bunch of notable athletes, including Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, Caitlin Clark, and more. Following this honor, Lexi Rodriguez delivered a heartfelt speech at the award ceremony, thanking her teammates and the Nebraska coaching staff.

"This is very overwhelming but super exciting. I could say thank you to so many people. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for everyone at the University of Nebraska, all my coaching staff and my teammates, who are here with me today, and all the belief that they had in me throughout my college career. Truly, it is such an honor, so thank you," Lexi Rodriguez said.
She added:

"I want to thank you, the Husker Volleyball community, and just the whole state of Nebraska, because if you have ever heard of Nebraska volleyball, you know the fans are pretty crazy. They are amazing, and their support was just so incredible to have. I know that a lot of them probably voted, and so if you're watching at home, thank you.”
The former Nebraska volleyball star, Lexi Rodriguez, will next be seen competing in the quarterfinal round of the VNL against Italy on July 22.

