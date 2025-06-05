Lexi Rodriguez gives unfiltered reaction to former Nebraska Volleyball teammate Maisie Boesiger flaunting engagement ring

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez had an enthusiastic reaction to the engagement announcement of Maisie Boesiger. The Huskers player shared the news with the former Nebraska Volleyball player, revealing her engagement ring.

The 22-year-old former Nebraska Volleyball star has had the most illustrious collegiate career. Lexi Rodriguez won the AAU Sullivan Award for 2024-25 and was a Honda Sports Award finalist. In her career with Nebraska Volleyball, she made it to the AVCA National Player of the Year final in 2024 and won the Nebraska Most Outstanding Female Student-Athlete (All Sports) in 2025.

Rodriguez made the AVCA All-Region team for four consecutive years from 2021 to 2024 and also won the Nebraska Female Newcomer of the Year (2021-22). She also made the AVCA All-America first team in 2021, 2023, and 2024.

Maisie Boesiger shared a TikTok in which she revealed her engagement ring to former Huskers teammate Lexi Rodriguez. Rodriguez's reaction was full of amazement and excitement. She said:

"Let me see it. Oh my god, Oh my god, you're so tan and beautiful"

After a dominating spring season for Nebraska, Maisie Boesiger got engaged to her boyfriend, Nolan Schwarting, on the beachside of Kauai County in Hawaii on May 27.

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez reflects on finishing her rookie season with LOVB Omaha

Lexi Rodriguez reflected upon her time as a rookie with the League One volleyball team, Omaha Volleyball. The former Huskers Volleyball libero had a stellar rookie season with LOVB Omaha. As her rookie season came to an end earlier this spring, Lexi Rodriguez shared:

"took me a while to wrap my head around the fact that my rookie season has ended🫢 So grateful that I got to be a part of the inaugural lovb season and represent the state of Nebraska again!! So much love for this group of girls. I admire each and every one of you so much for the amazing humans you are and so glad I got the opportunity to play with all of you ❤️"

The 22-year-old Libero had a pretty stacked-up rookie season for the LOVB Omaha Volleyball, contributing 37 digs with five assists and 30.80% kill efficiency. The former Huskers libero, Lexi Rodriguez, ended her final season with the team contributing 473 digs, 16 rebounds, 127 assists, and adding seventeen service aces in 122 sets she played for the Nebraska Volleyball for her final season in 2024-25.

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More