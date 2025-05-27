Nebraska Volleyball libero Maisie Boesiger got engaged to her boyfriend Nolan Schwarting, with the couple celebrating a joyful engagement on a beach in Hawaii. Boesiger had previously taken to social media to share glimpses of her enjoying her vacation in Hawaii alongside Schwarting. The Nebraska star is enjoying a well-deserved off-season break following the Huskers' spring matches against Kansas and South Dakota State.

Maisie Boesiger and the Nebraska Volleyball team will be looking to add an NCAA Championship title to their resume this year. Boesiger was part of the team that lost to Penn State in the NCAA Final Four last year. Following the end of their season, they lost key members of their squad, including Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason, who had reached the end of their collegiate careers. Boesiger will be expected to step up in their absence under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

In a recent photo carousel post shared on Instagram, Boesiger celebrated her engagement to Schwarting in an almost ethereal setting, on a beach in Kauai County, Hawaii. Schwarting could be seen bending the knee in one of the pictures, while Boesiger also sported an engagement ring in one of the close-up photos. She captioned the thread:

"Thank you Jesus!! A million times yes 💍🌊🤍"

Maisie Boesiger joined the Nebraska Volleyball team in the spring semester of 2022. As a junior last year, she played in nine matches and had six digs for the season.

Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger pens a heartwarming message for her sister Malorie after her volleyball game

Boesiger at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Maisie Boesiger penned a heartfelt message for her sister Malorie Boesiger, who also plays club volleyball as a setter for Nebraska ONE and represents Norris High School. Maisie also has another sister named Morgan.

In a post shared on Instagram, Maisie Boesiger shared a few glimpses of her trip to Kansas, where she attended her sister's game and also spent time with her close friends. She wrote:

"Weekend in kc🤩🏙️💖 Getting to watch miss mal play again after coming back from her surgery was the biggest blessing. Watching you lean on your faith during a time that was so hard for you has been truly inspiring. I am so beyond proud to be your big sister, and I am so excited to watch your volleyball journey."

Maisie Boesiger is one of the four liberos in the current roster of the Nebraska Volleyball team. New head coach Dani Busboom Kelly has previously praised the side to have one of the "deepest groups of liberos" she has ever coached as they look to grab the NCAA Championship title for the Huskers this year.

