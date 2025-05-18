Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger's graduation draws 4-word reaction from sister Malorie

Nebraska Volleyball player Maisie Boesiger's graduation from the university sparked a heartfelt reaction from the player's sister, Malorie. Boesiger, who has played as a libero for the Nebraska Volleyball team since 2022, was regarded as an integral part of the team. Her sister, Malorie, also plays volleyball as a setter for Norris High School and competes in club volleyball as part of Nebraska ONE.

Maisie Boesiger enrolled at the University of Nebraska in the spring semester of 2022. Before her commitment to Nebraska Volleyball, she lettered four years for her mother, coach Christina Boesiger, during her time at Norris High School. She would go on to make the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll on multiple occasions, and also made the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team four years in a row.

In a story shared by Boesiger on Instagram, her sister Malorie reacted to her graduation from Nebraska. She wrote:

"Proud of my grad @maisieboesiger ❤️❤️❤️,"

Still taken from Boesiger's Instagram (Source: @maisieboesiger/Instagram)

Maisie Boesiger finishes her collegiate career with the Nebraska Volleyball team in a very eventful four years for the team, including the addition of head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who recently took over after John Cook's retirement.

Nebraska Volleyball player Maisie Boesiger once said wearing the Huskers jersey was a dream come true

Still taken from Boesiger's Instagram (Source: @ maisieboesiger/Instagram)

Former Nebraska Volleyball libero Maisie Boesiger previously discussed how special it was for her to wear the Nebraska jersey. Boesiger recently shared pictures of her in the traditional graduation attire and will be ending her collegiate career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

In an interview with 1890 Nebraska, Boesiger was asked how it felt to wear the Nebraska jersey, to which she said: (0:39 onwards)

"It's been so special, yeah. I think that wearing a Nebraska uniform is something that every little girl dreams of, who plays volleyball growing up here, and it's just been honestly better than I could have ever imagined. Getting to wear the jersey and walk in the gym every day and be able to call Nebraska home, it's something that is really special and I definitely don't take it lightly."

"Nebraska was always my dream from when I was a little girl, so I think that it was a hard decision just because for a while there, I didn't know if I wanted to go somewhere else. But I think that as the recruiting process went on, I just could not imagine leaving home."

Maisie Boesiger also became a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar two years in a row. She also competed in Beach Volleyball for the Huskers, partnering with Andi Jackson on multiple occasions.

