Lexi Rodriguez shares glimpses of her summer amid volleyball Nations League appearance

Lexi Rodriguez recently uploaded a sneak peek of enjoying her summer on social media. The former Nebraska volleyball player is currently representing Team USA at the Volleyball Nations League.

Rodriguez recently made her VNL debut during the start of the second week of the league, delivering an impressive performance. When she arrived at the event in the second week, the USA was 13th on the table.

They had a disappointing first week, as they lost in three straight sets and only won against South Korea. However, the former Husker's entry changed the statistics for the USA, as she attained 17 digs to help her team win against Serbia and delivered a similar performance against the Netherlands.

Rodriguez also posted 15 digs against France and made her team win, taking the USA into the top 8 from the 13th position. Amid this incredible play, Rodriguez recently shared a glimpse of enjoying summer on her social media.

She uploaded pictures on Instagram, where she was seen having fun with other volleyball players, including Ally Batenhorst, Olivia Babcock, Lauren Briseno, and more. Along with this, she shared pictures from the volleyball court and a few glimpses of enjoying a carnival with her friends. The post's caption read:

"can it always be summer."

Lexi Rodriguez opened up about her VNL debut

After her game against Serbia, where she registered 17 digs, Lexi Rodriguez spoke about making her VNL debut against Serbia. She gave a shout-out to the away crowd and said it was fun to play against the opponent in their hometown.

The former Nebraska volleyball player also said that she enjoyed playing with her national teammates. (As quoted by SI)

"The fans were great and to play them in their home venue, you really felt the atmosphere. To come to five and battle alongside my teammates was so much fun. It was a wonderful day," said Lexi Rodriguez.

Following this, Rodriguez reflected on the overall performance of the team and said that they let the first week get the better of them.

"Those aren’t easy matches to manage. I think last week we let those moments get the better of us and to see us kind of fight through that and just be uncomfortable the whole night and find a way to win is a very valuable lesson" (via USA Volleyball).

Lexi Rodriguez turned pro with LOVB Omaha after competing in the 2024 NCAA volleyball championships for Nebraska volleyball. Her team couldn't advance further than the semi-final round after Penn State dominated the last three sets and qualified for the finals.

