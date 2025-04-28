  • home icon
Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez drops 3-word reaction after receiving Female Athlete of the Year Award

2024 Division I Women
Lexi Rodriguez expressed her feelings after winning Huskers Female Athlete of the Year - Source: Getty

Former Nebraska volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known after winning Huskers Female Athlete of the Year at the 2025 “A Night at the Lied Ceremony”. Husker student-athletes' achievements from the previous year are highlighted at the event. In addition to Female Athlete of the Year, Lexi also received the Most Outstanding Female Student during the 35th annual event.

Lexi Rodriguez joined the Huskers in 2021, and during her four years, she claimed four AVCA All-American honors, three Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year awards, and bagged a total of 1,897 digs, 545 set assists, and 73 service aces during her tenure. Her standout 2024 volleyball career led the Huskers to a 33-3 record and NCAA semifinals. She showed her excellence also by winning Academic All-American three times and Academic All-Big Ten six times.

Lexi Rodriguez ended her collegiate career in 2024 after competing in the NCAA semifinals against Penn State. After college, she joined LOVB Omaha in the same year, and recently ended her debut season with 37 digs and helped her team to finish as runner-up. Rodriguez reposted a collaboration post by the Husker volleyball and Nebraska Huskers announcing her as the Female Athlete of the Year. She proudly wrote in her Instagram story,

“Forever a Husker”
Screenshot of Lexi Rodriguez&#039;s story (image via IG/ @lexi.rodriguez__)
Lexi Rodriguez's story (image via IG/ @lexi.rodriguez__)

In the men's category, Ridge Lovett was named Male Athlete of the Year, while Micaylon Moore earned the title of Most Outstanding Male Student-Athlete of the Year.

Lexi Rodriguez extends her gratitude to Nebraska volleyball community after winning the AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez during 2024 Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty
Lexi Rodriguez during 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez recently won the prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award and became the third volleyball player to claim the award. She joined the list of notable winners, Peyton Manning, Michael Phelps, Carl Lewis, Joyner Kersee, Caitlin Clark, and Simone Biles. In her speech during the Sullivan Award ceremony, Lexi Rodriguez acknowledged the support from her teammates and the Nebraska coaching staff (0:50 seconds onwards).

"This is very overwhelming but super exciting. I could say thank you to so many people. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for everyone at the University of Nebraska, all my coaching staff and my teammates, who are here with me today, and all the belief that they had in me throughout my college career. Truly, it is such an honor, so thank you," she said
She further extended her gratitude to the entire state of Nebraska,

I want to thank you, the Husker Volleyball community, and just the whole state of Nebraska, because if you have ever heard of Nebraska volleyball, you know the fans are pretty crazy. They are amazing, and their support was just so incredible to have. I know that a lot of them probably voted, and so if you're watching at home, thank you.”
After her debut pro season, Rodriguez is now taking time off and focusing on active recovery.

