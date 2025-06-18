Former Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez set to make her VNL debut in second week of the league

Former Nebraska Volleyball star player Lexi Rodriguez will be seen making her much-anticipated Volleyball Nations League (VNL) debut during the second week of the event. Following the conclusion of the 2025 LOVB season, Rodriguez is continuing to achieve new heights.

Rodriguez was named to the USA Women's National team a few days back. However, she was absent from the 14-player roster for the first week of the league, which was held from June 4 to 8, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The former Husker will make her debut in week 2 of the VNL, scheduled from June 18 to 22, 2025, in Belgrade, Serbia.

The next two preliminary rounds will be held from July 9 to 13 in Arlington, Texas, and from July 23 to 27 in Lodz, Poland. Week 2 of the league will feature the American team locking horns against Serbia on Wednesday, where Rodriguez will compete in her first VNL clash. They will also vie against Poland, Netherlands, and France.

Currently, the US Women's Volleyball team is placed 13th after the first week where the team went 1-3. Since the debut of the league in 2018, the American team has dominated the VNL thrice in 2018, 2019, and 2021. In 2024, the team fell short of making an appearance in the semifinal after a faceoff against Olympic champions Italy. After the preliminary round, the top eight teams will vie for the title.

"So glad I got the opportunity to play" - Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez makes her feelings known about her rookie LOVB season

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez of LOVB Omaha at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)

After concluding her rookie LOVB season in 2025, Former Nebraska Volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez expressed her gratitude in having the opportunity to compete in the league. She appeared in the LOVB season after a successful collegiate career, including four-time All-American, three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and the 2024-25 AAU Sullivan Award winner.

"Took me a while to wrap my head around the fact that my rookie season has ended🫢 So grateful that I got to be a part of the inaugural lovb season and represent the state of Nebraska again!! So much love for this group of girls. I admire each and every one of you so much for the amazing humans you are and so glad I got the opportunity to play with all of you ❤️"

Along with ex-Nebraska Volleyball star Rodriguez, three other liberos have joined VNL, including Morgan Hentz, Zoe Jarvis, and Lauren Briseno.

