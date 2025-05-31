Former Nebraska player Lexi Rodriguez and Asjia O’Neal clear up rumors ahead of 2025 Volleyball Nations League

Former Nebraska player Lexi Rodriguez cleared the air with former Texas player Asjia O'Neal. Both athletes have been named in the US Women’s National Team’s 30-player roster for the 2025 Volleyball Nations League and are currently training with the team.

However, neither player is listed among the final 14-player roster for the first week of competition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, scheduled for June 4-8. On Friday, May 30, Lexi Rodriguez reshared an Instagram story from O’Neal, who had posted a TikTok video addressing fan speculation that the two dislike each other due to their collegiate rivalry.

O'Neal wrote in the story:

" @lexi.rodriguez__ ily. Clearing up the rumours"

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@lexi.rodriguez__)

In the TikTok video, O’Neal said,

“Everyone thinks we hate each other because she went to Nebraska and I went to Texas, but I love her so dearly.“

Lexi Rodriguez chimed in:

“Aww, I love her too.”

O’Neal added:

“Fans, relax, relax.”

Rodriguez reshared the story and wrote:

"hehehe much love"

The two players competed against each other during the 2023 NCAA Championship, where Texas swept Nebraska, 3-0, and secured the national title. Nebraska had won all previous National Championship matches against Texas (1995 and 2015), and this marked the first time Texas defeated them.

Following her collegiate career, Rodriguez joined LOVB Omaha, while O’Neal signed with LOVB Austin for the inaugural 2025 volleyball season. They faced off again in the LOVB Finals on April 13, 2025, where LOVB Austin won the match with set scores of 25-19, 25-22, and 25-23.

Lexi Rodriguez’s Journey with Nebraska and her transition to the pro league

Lexi Rodriguez playing for LOVB Omaha - Source: Getty

Lexi enrolled at the University of Nebraska in 2021 and represented Nebraska Volleyball for four years. She led the Huskers to a 33-3 record in her senior year. Following the end of her collegiate career, she signed with LOVB Omaha for its 2025 inaugural season and helped the team finish as runners-up.

Speaking with LOVB Style, Rodriguez reflected on her journey and the transition from college to pro league volleyball.

"Yeah, it's definitely crazy. Very fast. I think I had 4-5 days off, and then it was right into a new season. But I mean, being in Omaha was super helpful, and then having familiar faces on the team and just a great group of girls, I feel like, was the best thing that I could have walked into," she said.

Rodriguez was recently honored with the AAU James E Sullivan Award, becoming the first Husker to win it.

