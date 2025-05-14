Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez shares share glimpses of recent updates after making to USA roster

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez shared photos from her eventful days with friends and family. The libero came fresh off her first pro season with the LOVB Omaha.

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez was one of the most promising players in the Huskers' squad. Her contribution to the team since her freshman year in 2021 has earned several top finishes. She last played in the NCAA semi-finals against Penn State and capped her collegiate career as the school's all-time career leader in digs with 1,897. She made the AVCA All-American team four times, the third player in Nebraska history to achieve so.

Rodriguez played in the LOVB since the beginning of 2025. After concluding her debut season in the league as runners-up with the Omaha team, she joined the 30-member USA roster for the upcoming Volleyball Nations League.

Now, enjoying time away from her sport, the 22-year-old shared a series of photos with her friends and close ones to clean out her camera roll. The pictures featured Nebraska Volleyball alums, Kennedi Orr and Anni Evans, and others.

"just cleaning out the camera roll," her caption read.

On April 15, 2025, Lexi Rodriguez became the first Cornhusker to earn the AAU James E. Sullivan Award for her achievements on and beyond the volleyball court.

As a senior in Nebraska, the libero received nominations for the Honda Sport Award for Volleyball and AVCA National Player of the Year.

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known about transitioning to the pro league from college volleyball

Rodriguez playing at the Weekend With LOVB - Week 3 - Omaha - (Source: Getty)

Lexi Rodriguez had a stellar collegiate career at Nebraska before shifting her focus to League One Volleyball. In an interview with LOVB Style in April this year, she shared her story of transitioning to the pro league from college volleyball with Forbes Under 30 honoree, Arielle Chambers.

"Yeah, it's definitely crazy. Very fast. I think I had 4-5 days off, and then it was right into a new season. But I mean, being in Omaha was super helpful and then having familiar faces on the team and just a great group of girls, I feel like was the best thing that I could have walked into," Rodriguez said.

Leading the Huskers to a 33-3 record in her senior year, Rodriguez became the Husker Volleyball Female Athlete of the Year. She was honored as the 2024 Big Ten Libero of the Year, her career-third Big Ten annual defensive laurel.

