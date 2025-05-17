Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez drops a 4-word reaction as she turns to celebration mode in Arizona

Former Nebraska volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez penned a 4-word reaction while celebrating a bachelorette party in Arizona. Lexi recently joined the 30-member USA roster for the upcoming Volleyball Nations League.

Ad

After concluding her pro rookie season, Rodriguez is now enjoying some time away from sports. On May 17, she shared an Instagram story from a bachelorette party poolside in Scottsdale, Arizona.

She captioned the story :

‘Bachelorette party mode activated’

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@lexi.rodriguez__)

A few days back, Lexi Rodriguez also shared glimpses of a beach vacation and a weekend outing with her friends and former Husker teammates.

Ad

Trending

Lexi Rodriguez joined Nebraska in 2021 and represented the Huskers for four years. She played as a libero and led the team to the NCAA semi-finals in her final season.

Just a week after finishing college, she joined LOVB Omaha and concluded her rookie year on April 14, 2025, where she helped lead the team to finish as runners-up in their inaugural season. A day after that, Rodriguez was honoured with the AAU James E. Sullivan Award.

Ad

Lexi Rodriguez opens up about Nebraska volleyball teammate Harper Murray

Lexi Rodriguez and Harper Murray at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Nebraska’s outside hitter, Harper Murray, had a difficult journey. Following Nebraska’s loss in the 2023 NCAA Championships finals match, she responded to a question in a press conference about what's next for her and the team.

Ad

"I think we are going to win three national championships, in the next three years," she said. (via The Athletic)

This led to a social media backlash with harsh criticisms and trolling. She was later caught shoplifting and was arrested for DUI.

Speaking with Carriker Chronicles, Lexi Rodriguez opened up about her teammate Harper Murray and the struggles she faced.

“Yeah, I mean, I think it wasn’t just me, but she had a lot of different help to try and manage those things and to overcome some of those things. I mean, Meritt, along with myself, just really tried to, you know, be someone she could lean on and be someone she could come to if she needed help or advice or anything like that," Rodriguez said. (11:00 onwards)

Ad

She further added,

And I honestly think, just kudos to her because she would just take it as it is and then try to learn and grow from it. You could really see how much she was growing from everything—every time she stepped on the court, her interactions with her teammates and the coaches, and everything like that. So, I really just tried to be someone she could go to and someone she trusted, but honestly, it was a lot of her own doing.”

Ad

Former legendary Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook stood by Murray and supported her. Her passion for sport helped her move forward. She is currently one of Nebraska’s star players, having delivered an impressive performance in recent spring exhibitions as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George Hey! I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More