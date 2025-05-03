Nebraska volleyball alum Lexi Rodriguez shares weekend day-out glimpses with best friends including ex-Huskers

The former Nebraska Volleyball player, Lexi Rodriguez, recently shared glimpses of having a day out with her friends, former Husker players Kennedi Orr and Anni Evans. She shared different moments of her weekend day out with her companions through her Instagram stories.

Rodriguez is one of the most notable players of the Nebraska Volleyball program history and amassed numerous accolades in her collegiate career. In 2025, she was named the Nebraska Female Athlete of the Year and was voted the program's Most Outstanding Female Student-Athlete. She also received the Big Ten Medal of Honor and was named to the AVCA All-Region Team four times.

Through her Instagram stories, Lexi Rodriguez, shared glimpses of her day out with her friends, fellow former Huskers Kennedi Orr and Anni Evans. In her first story, she mentioned:

"cheers to the weekend + besties in town 💌🥂"

For her second story, she added:

"weekend w/my besties @kennediorr @annikaevans_"

Screenshot of Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram stories | Source: IG/lexi.rodriguez__

Lexi Rodriguez was recently awarded the AAU Sullivan Award, which is given to the most outstanding collegiate athlete in the country. She became the first Nebraska Volleyball player to receive this award and the second athlete in Husker athletics to be honored with this prestigious recognition.

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez shared her thoughts on being a rookie with LOVB Omaha

Lexi Rodriguez at the LOVB League Finals - Louisville - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez successfully transitioned into professional volleyball with LOVB Omaha. The team reached the final of the first League One Volleyball championship and lost to LOVB Austin.

During an interview with Omaha World-Herald in January 2025, Rodriguez shared her thoughts on being a rookie, also highlighting the busy schedule she had with Nebraska Volleyball.

"I mean practices going against all the professionals are definitely hard as well, but I think it's also like that good mental break just going through senior year last season like just such a long overwhelming year and so just having that where I kind of just get to be the young gal just floating around, being the rookie, it's been it's been a lot of fun. So I'm having a good time," she shared [1:44 onwards]

The libero was named to the All-Big Ten First Team four times. She concluded her collegiate career with being the school's all-time leader in digs.

