Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez share glimpses of her visit to New York after inaugural LOVB season

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez recently wrapped up her rookie year with LOVB Omaha, finishing as runner-up in their inaugural 2025 season. In her off-season, the American libero shared glimpses of her visit to New York City on Instagram.

Rodriguez wrapped up her collegiate career in 2024 after a semifinal loss to Penn State in the NCAA Championships with the scores (3-2). A week after finishing college, she joined the League One Volleyball (LOVB) Omaha for its inaugural season in 2025 and finished as runner-up after a 3-0 loss to LOVB Austin in the finals.

Rodriguez recently posted pictures from her New York visit on Instagram, with former Husker Kennedi Orr and her mother, Crystal Delgado Rodriguez. She wrote in the caption.

“ICYMI… I ❤️ NYC.”

Rodriguez recently won the Huskers Female Athlete of the Year Award and the Most Outstanding Female Student Award at Nebraska’s 35th annual event. She joined the Huskers in 2021 and helped them to a 33-3 record and an NCAA finals appearance in 2024.

During her time at Nebraska, she earned multiple accolades, including AVCA All-American, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, All-American, and Academic All-Big Ten recognition.

Lexi Rodriguez shared her thoughts after winning the AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Lexi Rodriguez was honored with the AAU James E. Sullivan Award on April 15, and she became the first Husker and third volleyball player in history to win this award. In her award speech, Rodriguez expressed gratitude to her teammates and coaching staff.

"This is very overwhelming but super exciting. I could say thank you to so many people. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for everyone at the University of Nebraska, all my coaching staff and my teammates, who are here with me today, and all the belief that they had in me throughout my college career. Truly, it is such an honor, so thank you," she said

She further added,

I want to thank you, the Husker Volleyball community, and just the whole state of Nebraska, because if you have ever heard of Nebraska volleyball, you know the fans are pretty crazy. They are amazing, and their support was just so incredible to have. I know that a lot of them probably voted, and so if you're watching at home, thank you.”

After wrapping her first season with Omaha, Lexi Rodriguez is focusing on active recovery during the off-season.

