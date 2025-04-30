Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez shares a heartfelt wish for Cornhuskers' basketball alum Kendall Moriarty

The former Nebraska volleyball player, Lexi Rodriguez, recently penned a heartwarming wish for her friend and Cornhuskers' basketball alum, Kendall Moriarty, in a recent update on Instagram. Rodriguez committed to Nebraska in 2021.
Rodriguez recently showcased her skills at the inaugural edition of the League One Volleyball finals while playing for the Omaha Supernovas against LOVB Austin. The last round was held at the KFC Yum on April 14, where Austin claimed the win with a scoreline of 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-23).
Following this, she became the first Husker to win the prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award on April 15, 2025. Along with her volleyball heroics, Rodriguez usually shares updates about her life on social media, and most recently, she wished the Nebraska Cornhuskers' basketball alum, Kendall Moriarty, happy birthday on her Instagram story.
She uploaded a collage of four pictures, showcasing the fun times she has spent with Moriarty, and penned a heartfelt wish that read:
"Happy birthday to my bestie🎂🥂 @kendall.moriarty Everyone needs a wendall in their life, so grateful ur in mine❤️ Let's go 22, I love you🥳"
Just after her LOVB finals, Rodriguez attended Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour. She shared several updates on social media, showcasing the videos of her incredible experience.
Lexi Rodriguez extended gratitude toward Nebraska volleyball after winning a prestigious award
Lexi Rodriguez recently became the third volleyball player to win the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, and shortly after this, she gave a heartwarming speech during the award ceremony. In the ceremony, she credited Nebraska volleyball for their support, making her feelings known about the assistance of her teammates and the coaching staff.
She further opened up about receiving the award, calling it overwhelming; she said:
“This is very overwhelming but super exciting. I could say thank you to so many people. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn't for everyone at the University of Nebraska, all my coaching staff and my teammates, who are here with me today, and all the belief that they had in me throughout my college career. Truly it is such an honor, so thank you,” said Lexi Rodriguez (0:50 onwards).
Talking about Nebraska volleyball fans, she added:
"I want to say thank you to the Husker volleyball community and just the whole state of Nebraska, because if you've ever heard of Nebraska volleyball you know that the fans are pretty crazy. They're amazing and their support was just so incredible to have. I know that a lot of them probably voted and so if you're watching at home thank you.”
The former Nebraska volleyball player, Lexi Rodriguez, will next be seen in action on May 2, against Grand Rapids Rise at the Van Andel Arena.