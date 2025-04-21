Ex-Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez makes feelings known as she attends Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour

Former Nebraska volleyball player, Lexi Rodriguez, recently attended the ongoing Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour on April 19, 2025. In her latest update, she opened up about her experience at the concert.
Rodriguez recently competed for her team, the Omaha Supernovas, at the inaugural edition of the League One Volleyball finals. Her team competed against LOVB Austin in the last round of the tournament at the KFC Yum on April 14, where the latter claimed the title with a win of 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-23).
Just a few days after the LOVB Finals, Rodriguez was seen having the time of her life at Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour. She shared several updates on her social media, uploading videos of the concert and showcasing her incredible experience. Most recently, she posted a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle, whose first slide carried a selfie of her and former Huskers, Kennedi Orr and Kendall Moriarty.
The next few slides also showcased some pictures with them, and the last slide carried a wholesome video of SZA's entry on the stage during the concert. She made her feelings known about her experience at this concert in the post's caption, which read:
"This concert changed my life 🦋"
Shortly after Rodriguez's match at the LOVB Finals, the former Nebraska volleyball player also became the first Husker ever to win the prestigious AAU James E. Sullivan Award on April 15, 2025.
Lexi Rodriguez extends gratitude toward Nebraska volleyball after winning the prestigious honor
Lexi Rodriguez etched her name in history books after becoming the third volleyball player to win the AAU James E. Sullivan Award. After receiving the award on April 15, 2025, she gave a heartfelt acceptance speech during the award ceremony. She credited the Nebraska Cornhuskers for their support, opening up about the assistance of the coaching staff and her teammates.
Calling the entire experience of winning the award overwhelming, she said:
“This is very overwhelming but super exciting. I could say thank you to so many people. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn't for everyone at the University of Nebraska, all my coaching staff and my teammates, who are here with me today, and all the belief that they had in me throughout my college career. Truly it is such an honor, so thank you,” said Lexi Rodriguez (0:50 onwards).
Talking about the Nebraska team and its fans, she further added:
"I want to say thank you to the Husker volleyball community and just the whole state of Nebraska, because if you've ever heard of Nebraska volleyball you know that the fans are pretty crazy. They're amazing and their support was just so incredible to have. I know that a lot of them probably voted and so if you're watching at home thank you.”
Lexi Rodriguez wrapped up her collegiate career at Nebraska volleyball after competing in the semi-final round of the 2024 NCAA volleyball championships.