Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez reacts to Kendall Moriarty concluding her collegiate career with Huskers after four years 

Former Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez recently shared her reaction to Huskers women's basketball team guard Kendall Moriarty concluding her collegiate career after four years. Moriarty joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a freshman in 2021.
After being recognized as a a top scorer and rebounder during her club basketball journey for for M14 Bluestar in 2019, Moriarty competed in 30 of Nebraska's 33 games as a Husker freshman. During her senior year for the Huskers, she competed in all 33 games and recorded a career-high 17 points. The Huskers guard earned the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll as a junior and senior and added the Academic All-Big Ten honor to her name for three consecutive years from 2023.
The Huskers basketball shared the news on social media and wrote:
"🫶 4 years with KMo isn't enough. Thank you for being a Husker."
The former Huskers volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez shared the post on her Instagram story, adding an emoji with sunglasses
Rodriguez also showed her support towards Moriarty when the latter first announced the news. While the guard penned a heartfelt message, the libero expressed her pride.
"A chapter of my life that started so many years ago has finally come to an end. my basketball career has been filled with unforgettable wins and lifelong friends. I’m beyond grateful for everyone I have met through this sport and for everyone who has supported me throughout my career. #15out," Moriarty had written.
"You’re amazing wendall, so proud of you and the person you are," Rodriguez wrote.
Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez expresses her joy after winning a major honor
Nebraska Volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez was honored with the AAU James E. Sullivan Award on April 15, 2025, at the New York Athletic Club. She became the first Husker to earn the award and the third volleyball player in history to earn this major honor. Following the recent achievement, Rodriguez expressed her joy while expressing her gratitude towards the Huskers.
“This is very overwhelming but super exciting. I could say thank you to so many people. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn't for everyone at the University of Nebraska, all my coaching staff and my teammates, who are here with me today, and all the belief that they had in me throughout my college career. Truly it is such an honor, so thank you,” said Lexi Rodriguez (0:50 onwards).
Rodriquez earned the honor over Trey Augustine (Ice Hockey, Michigan State), Cooper Flagg (Basketball, Duke), Ashton Jeanty (Football, Boise State), Lee Kiefer (Fencing, USA), and Ilia Malinin (Figure Skating, USA).