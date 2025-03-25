Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez reacts to Kendall Moriarty's emotional farewell message

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez recently made her feelings known as Husker senior Kendall Moriarty concluded her collegiate career. Moriarty joined the Huskers squad in 2021 as a freshman after announcing her decision in November 2019.

In 2021-22, Moriarty competed in 30 of Nebraska's 33 games and earned the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll. In her Sophomore year in 2022-2023, she competed in all of Huskers' 33 games, averaging 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds, while adding 27 total assists and 22 steals during the season.

She again earned the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll as a Junior alongside the Academic All-Big Ten. As a senior, the guard helped the team to put in a strong performance in both the Big Ten Championship Game and NCAA Championships.

As her volleyball journey with the Huskers concluded, Moriarty penned a heartfelt note, reflecting on her career filled with friendships and victories. She also expressed her gratitude for the support she received from the Huskers throughout her collegiate journey.

"A chapter of my life that started so many years ago has finally come to an end. my basketball career has been filled with unforgettable wins and lifelong friends. I’m beyond grateful for everyone I have met through this sport and for everyone who has supported me throughout my career. #15out," Moriarty wrote.

Former Huskers star Rodriguez expressed her admiration for Nebraska Volleyball's Moriarty in the comments section, stating her pride in the guard. Here's what she wrote:

"You’re amazing wendall, so proud of you and the person you are 🫶🏼❤️"

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez expresses her gratitude towards the program as she bids farewell to her collegiate career

Having joined the Huskers as a freshman in 2021, Lexi Rodriguez concluded her collegiate career in 2024. She expressed her gratitude towards the Nebraska volleyball squad after her last game with the program, highlighting the positive impact they had on her.

"All the people, all my teammates, and all the coaches, just everyone, every single person part of this program," Rodriguez said. "Just truly amazing people and they just really changed my life and they just believed in me every single person, every single day from the moment I stepped on campus and you can't find that anywhere, you truly can't. So I'm just so grateful for everyone and I'll say it for my entire life that this program was the best thing that ever happened to me."

Lexi Rodriguez became the third Husker to have earned the AVCA All-American four times.

