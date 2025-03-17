Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez shares highlights of St. Patrick's Day celebration with LOVB Omaha teammates

Lexi Rodriguez recently shared a series of pictures celebrating the religious holiday of Irish culture, St. Patrick's Day, along with her LOVB Omaha teammates, amid her debut season. The squad was seen sporting green outfits, with Rodriguez donning a green t-shirt with blue denims and a black leather jacket, which she paired with funky green glasses.

The team was seen posing for multiple pictures. For one of her looks, Rodriguez wore a beige crop top along with low-waist denim jeans. Sharing the pictures from the night, she wrote:

"🪩🕺🫶🏼"

The LOVB Omaha's libero made her debut on February 8, 2025. The Sterling-based volleyball player joined the LOVB Omaha pro circuit after an incredible career at the University of Nebraska and appearances for the American team at the Women's NORCECA Final Six Volleyball Tournament in 2024. Rodriguez also represented the U18 and U21 U.S. National Teams after playing for her home club Sports Performance and Fusion.

"You can't find that anywhere, you truly can't" - Lexi Rodriguez expresses her gratitude towards the Nebraska Huskers after concluding her collegiate career

Lexi Rodriguez of LOVB Omaha against LOVB Madison in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)

Lexi Rodriguez concluded her collegiate career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in December 2024. Following her last game for the Huskers, she expressed her gratitude towards her teammates and coaches while emphasizing the valuable changes they brought in her life. Further, she highlighted how the Huskers program helped her build confidence.

"All the people, all my teammates, and all the coaches. Just everyone, every single person part of this program. Just truly amazing people and they just really changed my life and they just believed in me every single person, every single day from the moment I stepped on campus and you can't find that anywhere, you truly can't.

"So I'm just so grateful for everyone and I'll say it for my entire life that this program was the best thing that ever happened to me."

During her collegiate volleyball journey with the Huskers, Lexi Rodriguez cemented her prospect by earning a four-time All-American, two-time Academic All-American, 2024 AVCA National Player of the Year Finalist, 2021 AVCA National Freshman of the Year, 2024 Big Ten Libero of the Year, two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and a four-time All-Big Ten First Team. The libero also led the Nebraska Cornhuskers to NCAA Championship Finals faceoffs in 2021 and 2023.

