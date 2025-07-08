Former Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez pens heartfelt message on World Volleyball Day

Lexi Rodriguez made her feelings known towards her beloved sport on the first-ever World Volleyball Day, celebrated on July 7, 2025. Having played volleyball in high school, college, and now in the professional circuit, Rodriguez has carved a name for herself.

She represented the Sterling High School in Illinois for three seasons and led the school to 3A state titles in 2018 and 2019 while setting school records for single-match digs, single-season digs, and career digs. The volleyball player was a member of the 2019 U.S. U18 National Team that won the FIVB Volleyball Girls' U18 World Championship.

Following her high school career, she joined the Nebraska Huskers and earned the AVCA National Freshman of the Year, a first-team AVCA All-American, AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year, and All-Region during her first season. She also helped the program reach the semifinals at the NCAA Championships in 2024. The libero was awarded the AAU Sullivan Award and the Nebraska Female Athlete of the Year in 2025 for her impressive records with the Cornhuskers.

On the day celebrating the sport, she penned a heartwarming message while attributing her success to the sport.

"World 🏐 day," she wrote. "So beyond grateful for everything this sport has given me."

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez makes her feelings known after concluding her rookie LOVB season

Lexi Rodriguez of LOVB Omaha against LOVB Madison in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)

Lexi Rodriguez announced her decision to go pro a few days after her collegiate career concluded. She appeared in multiple clashes for the team and reflected on her debut season. Rodriguez expressed her gratitude for being a part of the season while representing the LOVB Omaha team. The libero also expressed her love and admiration for her teammates.

"Took me a while to wrap my head around the fact that my rookie season has ended🫢," Rordiguez wrote. "So grateful that I got to be a part of the inaugural lovb season and represent the state of Nebraska again!! So much love for this group of girls. I admire each and every one of you so much for the amazing humans you are and so glad I got the opportunity to play with all of you ❤️"

Lexi Rodriguez also made her debut at the Volleyball Nations League in 2025, the finals of which are scheduled to be held from July 23 to 27 in Poland.

