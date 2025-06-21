Former Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez showcases unexpected reunion with rival Sarah Franklin as they join hands for Team USA

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez recently teamed up with her former rival, Sarah Franklin. Rodriguez and Franklin locked horns multiple times in the past while representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Wisconsin Badgers, respectively.

In the 2024 season, the Huskers and Badgers clashed three times, with the former team dominating all the faceoffs. Although they were rivals during their collegiate careers, the two volleyball players have now come together to represent the nation at the 2025 Women's Volleyball Nations League, which is scheduled to be held from June 4 to July 27. The preliminary rounds will be held in Canada, Brazil, China, Turkey, Serbia, Netherlands, Japan, USA, while the final round will take place in Poland.

During week 2 of the league, Rodriguez and Franklin were seen practicing their pepper drill together ahead of a faceoff. The American players were pepper partners and were seen helping each other practice bumping, setting, and spiking during the warmup session.

While Rodriguez joined the Huskers squad in 2021, Franklin enrolled with the Badgers a year later, following a transfer from Michigan State. While Rodriguez enjoyed an illustrious collegiate career by earning multiple accolades, like the 2024 AAU Sullivan Award and 2025 Honda/Husker Female Athlete of the Year, Franklin built an impressive profile with the 2024 Big Ten Player of the Year, 2023 AVCA National Player of the Year, and 2024 AVCA North Region Player of the Year.

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez makes feelings known after concluding her LOVB rookie season

Lexi Rodriguez of LOVB Omaha against LOVB Madison in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)

Lexi Rodriguez announced her decision to turn pro weeks after concluding her collegiate career, where she represented the Nebraska Volleyball team for four years. After making multiple appearances for the LOVB Omaha, Rodriguez reflected on her rookie season and expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support she received from her teammates.

"Took me a while to wrap my head around the fact that my rookie season has ended🫢 ," Rodriguez wrote. "So grateful that I got to be a part of the inaugural lovb season and represent the state of Nebraska again!! So much love for this group of girls. I admire each and every one of you so much for the amazing humans you are and so glad I got the opportunity to play with all of you ❤️"

Lexi Rodriguez made her VNL debut on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in a clash against Serbia and recorded a match-high of 17 digs.

