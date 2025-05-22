Former Nebraska volleyball star Merritt Beason drops 1-word reaction as brother Mac graduates from high school

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Merritt Beason shared her reaction to her brother Mac Beason graduating from high school. Merritt Beason, who represented the University of Nebraska's Volleyball team for two years, is now a professional volleyball player for the Atlanta Vibe. Her brother Mac was present when she got selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft, highlighting the support he shows for her career.

Merritt Beason began her collegiate career at the University of Florida, where she came in as a top 100 prospect as part of the class of 2020. She later transferred to the Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball team and became an integral part of the team. Beason would become the finalist for the Honda Sport Award for Volleyball in 2023, and also became the AVCA North Region Player of the Year.

In a story shared on Instagram, Beason expressed her excitement for Mac.

"GRAD!"

Still taken from Beason's Instagram (Source: @merbson/Instagram)

Merritt Beason's last game for the Nebraska Volleyball team came in December 2024, when they lost to Penn State in the NCAA Final Four semifinal.

Merritt Beason makes her feelings known towards her Vibe head coach, Kayla Banwarth

Beason is contesting for a ball ahead of a match against the San Diego Mojo - Source: Getty

Merritt Beason previously discussed her feelings toward Kayla Banwarth representing the Nebraska Volleyball team from 2007 to 2010. Beason, who now plays under Banwarth at Atlanta Vibe, came off a successful career for the Huskers Volleyball team, just like Banwarth.

In a press conference alongside her teammate Taya Beller, Beason was asked about her feelings toward Banwarth.

"It's really exciting, it's comforting too because a lot of things are still pretty similar, so it's pretty comforting. Obviously she was a great volleyball player and a great coach, and just having that connection is really special and like I said, a lot of things are pretty similar at least so far. I've only been here a few days but so far it's pretty similar, so it's comforting and makes the switch a little bit easier to ease into things," Beason said via Atlanta Vibe's YouTube channel [1:02 onwards].

Banwarth was previously a player at Nebraska and became an assistant coach in January 2017. Her experience as a Husker has certainly helped Beason adapt to a pro career at the Vibe. At the moment, Beason has recorded 191 kills and six assists so far in her rookie season.

