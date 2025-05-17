Former Oklahoma star Daton Fix drops 4-word reaction on twin brothers commitment to David Taylor's OSU

Former Oklahoma wrestler Daton Fix shared his reaction to prospects Jordyn and Jayden Raney announcing their commitment to OSU Wrestling. Jordyn and Jayden, who are twin brothers, are regarded as two of the top wrestling prospects in the nation, ranked at No.5 and No.6, respectively, by Flo Wrestling. Fix, who represented the Oklahoma Cowboys wrestling team for seven seasons, expressed his excitement for the brothers.

Ad

Daton Fix is regarded as one of the best lightweight wrestlers of his generation, winning numerous accolades in his career. On the international stage, he won a silver medal at the 2021 World Championships and also went on to win two bronze medals at the Junior World Championships. Fix also became a five-time NCAA All-American during his time at Oklahoma, cementing his dominance as one of the best wrestlers in the nation.

Ad

Trending

In a post shared by Jordyn Raney on Instagram, the high school wrestler announced his commitment to OSU by showcasing images of him alongside his brother Jayden in the official Cowboys gear. He wrote:

"Committed🤠 #osu #classof2026 #gopokes,"

Ad

Daton Fix commented on the post, writing:

"Welcome to the family!🤠,"

Still taken from Raney's Instagram (Source: @jordynraney/Instagram)

Jordyn and Jayden Raney's arrival already adds to a stacked squad for Oklahoma head coach David Taylor, who now has four of the top 6 prospects in the nation as part of the class of 2026.

Ad

Daton Fix reveals his favourite Cowboy wrestler

Daton Fix at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Former Oklahoma wrestler Daton Fix has revealed who his favourite Cowboy is. Fix, who was an integral member of the Oklahoma Wrestling team, became the first and only wrestler in Big 12 history to win five individual conference titles. He was also a four-time state champion in his high school years.

Ad

In an interview on the Go Earn It podcast, Fix revealed who his favourite wrestler from OSU is, saying: (2:24 onwards)

"Growing up, so I remember when I was really young, the first couple years, I really loved Steve Mocco. It was kind of weird you know, being really small so it wasn't like I was ever going to be a a big heavyweight, but I just you know liked watching Steve Mocco wrestle."

Ad

Fix also revealed that he would go on to meet Mocco later on, and recalled that he was 'star-struck'. Just like Mocco, Fix would go on to become one of Oklahoma's most successful wrestlers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More