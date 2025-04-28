Daton Fix drops 1-word reaction to Oklahoma commit Jax Forest winning US Open title

American wrestler Daton Fix dropped his reaction to prospect Jax Forrest winning the U.S Open Title in men's freestyle at 61 kg. Forrest currently competes for Bishop McCort High School, and in February earlier this year, the high school wrestler announced that he would be joining the Oklahoma State Cowboys as part of the class of 2026. Forrest was ranked as the number 2 prospect by Flo Wrestling.

Ad

Former NCAA Wrestler Daton Fix shared his reaction to Forrest winning the championship online. Fix also represented Oklahoma State University, where he became a two-time NCAA finalist and wrapped up his historic career with a 21-1 record in the 2023-24 season. Fix also comepeted at the U.S Open, and reached the 61-kilogram quarterfinals but then suffered an injury and was forced to forfeit out of the tournament.

In a post on Instagram shared by Forrest, he wrote:

Ad

Trending

"I told myself Thursday night, that Gods plan is right and I will give it my all and surrender the outcome. I'm fortunate enough to be the 2025 US Open Senior Champ. Thank you for all of the support. Final X coming soon"

Ad

Fix commented on the post, writing:

"Legend 🤠,"

Still taken from Forrest's Instagram (Source: @jaxforrest_/Instagram)

Jax Forrest has emerged as one of the brightest wrestling prospects in the nation, having won an U17 World Silver medal at 55kg in 2017.

Ad

Jax Forrest reacts to defeating Seth Gross in the 61 kg finals

Still taken from Forrest's Instagram (Source: @jaxforrest_/Instagram)

Oklahoma State commit Jax Forrest shared his reaction to defeating Seth Gross at the U.S Open finals in a post-match interview. Forrest was ranked as the number 2 prospect out of the class of 2026, and added to his impressive career by winning the U.S Open title.

Ad

Jax Forrest managed to defeat Gross, who was the 2018 national champion. He beat him with a 19-8 technical fall, securing the championship as a high school junior. This also helped Forrest earn a spot in Final X, where he can secure a world team position.

In an interview with USA Wrestling, Forrest said (0:11 onwards):

"It was tiring you know, Seth is so tricky you don't know when he's going to do something. He caught me off guard right in the beginning, and you know he's a really good opponent, really tricky, and you know today was my day. God gifted me with this, the ability to just pour it, just to get back to him."

Ad

"It's such a blessing, I wasn't even going to do seniors. Talking to Coach David, talking to Lee, talking to my father, three of the best people I got in my life. Coach Zoe you know, all these people, they supported me and hey, look where we are now."

Jax Forrest will look to build upon his title win in the future when he eventually kick-starts his collegiate wrestling career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More