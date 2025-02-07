"Right where you belong" - Bo Bassett, Daton Fix react to Jax Forrest joining Oklahoma State Cowboys

Bo Bassett, Daton Fix and others reacted to No. 2 recruit Jax Forrest committing to Oklahoma, ruling out Iowa, Ohio State, and Penn State on Friday. Bassett, the No. 1 recruit of the 2026 class, committed to Iowa, having eliminated Lions, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech.

Jax Forrest has shown impressive wrestling skills as a 17-year-old. He clashed with professional men at the 2024 US Olympic trials, clinching fourth in the 57kg bracket. He won the silver medal at the U17 World Championships and the state title in 127 pounds as a sophomore at Bishop McCort.

As the No. 2 of the 2026 class behind the standout wrestler, Bo Bassett, Forrest joined the Cowboys and celebrated the news on Instagram. He shared a carousel of photos of his early wrestling days, a conversation with David Taylor, and others.

"I guess I was born to be a Cowboy," Forrest captioned.

Taking to the comments, Bo Bassett, the most formidable player in high school wrestling and Forrest's Bishop McCort High School mate congratulated the latter, writing:

"So so proud of you Jax"

Jax Forrest gets congratulated by Bo Bassett; Instagram - @jaxforrest_

Daton Fix, the World Championship runner-up and a five-time Big 12 Conference champion for Oklahoma, echoed Bassett's sentiments and welcomed Forrest to the Cowboys squad.

"Welcome to the family Jax! Right where you belong."

Daton Fix congratulates Forrest; Instagram - @jaxforrest_

Forrest and Bo Bassett are often seen on the practice mat together at Bishop McCort. In a recent video posted on FloWrestling's Instagram page, the teammates engaged in play wrestling.

Here's the video:

Bo Bassett's teammate Jax Forrest revealed that David Taylor was his reason for choosing the Oklahoma Cowboys

David Taylor pose for Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot - (Source: Getty)

Forrest ended his 2024 season 35-0 and also added a Pennsylvania State title to his long list of laurels. Though he missed making the Paris Olympics roster, he made a career record of 118-3. After he committed to the Cowboys, Bo Bassett's high school teammate shared that head coach, David Taylor, one of the most established NCAA wrestlers, was the reason behind his move.

"The biggest thing I kinda noticed the last couple weeks going through this and knowing that my choice was going to be narrowed down was just the similarities it seemed that me and David had — I think (that) was the leading (factor). He’s an Olympic gold medalist, NCAA champ. He’s done all the things I want to achieve and I think the fact that we’re similar in a lot of ways with how we wrestle, how we are off the mat, I think he’s somebody who can get me to achieve those goals. Sitting down with my parents, I think that’s been the real game changer," Forrest said on FloWrestling Radio Live.

Bassett's teammate also shared that he would go for 141 or 14 pounds in his early days in Stillwater.

