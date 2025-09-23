Former Penn State wrestler and NCAA champion Greg Kerkvliet set to leave Nittany Lion RTC in latest career move

Former NCAA 285lb champion Greg Kerkvliet is set to leave the Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling club. Kerkvliet, who competed for the Nittany Lions for several years, has been decently successful during this tenure.

Besides his NCAA title in 2024, Kerkvliet also finished as the runner-up in the event in 2023, where he was defeated by Michigan's Mason Parris. The Minnesota native also has a Big Ten 285lb title to his name, which he added to his tally last year after finishing runner-up the year before.

Even after the conclusion of his successful collegiate stint, Kerkvliet stayed at the Nittany Lions RTC to train for his future endeavors. However, he is now looking to make a major career move from this Penn State club, as he is expected to join the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club.

Notably, the Lehigh Valley RTC that Greg Kerkvliet is set to join is led by a former Olympic silver medalist, Kerry McCoy. Incidentally, McCoy is also an absolute legend of the Penn State Nittany Lions and has won two 275lb national titles for the side.

Besides, former Penn State wrestler Vincenzo Joseph has also joined the Lehigh Valley RTC recently. These former Nittany Lions would be of immense help for Kerkvliet, who is looking to make this move to a new training center.

Greg Kerkvliet made his feelings known about the NIL opportunities during his college years

Greg Kerkvliet (Image via: Getty)

Greg Kerkvliet made his feelings known about the effect of NIL opportunities on his collegiate career. Speaking in an interview, the former Penn State wrestler stated that these opportunities have helped him manage himself better, even though he doesn't like to use social media. Kerkvliet said (via Bo Nickal, 25:52 onwards):

"I mean it's been pretty good, I mean it's helped me to take care of myself. I don't like social media a whole lot."

Speaking about the importance of prioritizing his wrestling career over NIL deals, Kerkvliet mentioned that he is not concerned with popularity and fame. He stated:

"I am not really too upset for not winning a popularity contest, it doesn't affect me too bad. They can keep that over there."

Besides his collegiate career with the Penn State Nittany Lions, Greg Kerkvliet has also competed for the United States at the Cadet World Championships. He won a gold medal in the 2017 edition of the tournament and finished as the runner-up in 2018.

