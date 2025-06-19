Former USWNT star Alex Morgan joins hands with multi-billion dollar conglomerate to continue mission to promote women's sports

USWNT's Alex Morgan has signed with JPMorgan Chase for her latest collaboration. The former soccer star recently shared the news with fans and exuded enthusiasm about how the partnership would fuel the growth of women's sports.

Morgan first rose to fame in 2011, when she was selected as the number one overall draft in the WPL and competed at the FIFA World Cup. A year later, she won her first major international title when she led Team USA to gold at the London Olympic Games. Over the course of her career, the American would go on to win two FIFA World Cups and one more Olympic medal.

Morgan retired from soccer in September 2024 and has since focused her energies into growing women's sport. Recently, she announced that she had partnered with the multi-billion dollar worth financial institution JPMorgan to further this goal. In a video shared on Instagram, she said,

“My name is Alex Morgan, former professional soccer player, mom, entrepreneur, investor, founder, and newest member of JPMorgan Chase. I've been a huge investor and advocate in the women's sports landscape for many years now. Moving into a different role, from active soccer player on the field to business woman, having my legacy be what I'm helping create for the next generation, being able to invest in young women and their future, both in their personal and professional life.”

She went on to praise JPMorgan Chase for their commitment to the growth of women's sports, adding,

“It's great to see JPMorgan Chase come along and be aligned in where we see women's sports going and where it's growing at an exponential rate, and understand that it's not only what I'm building but what we can to do help other women build as well. This is just the beginning of JPMorgan Chase making an impact in women's sports.”

Alex Morgan shares glimpses of her Disney outing with her family

Morgan with her daughter at anOrlando Pride v NJ/NY Gotham FC game (Image Source: Getty)

Alex Morgan got married to fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco in 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Charlie Elena Carrasco in 2020. Earlier this year, Morgan gave birth to the duo's second child, a boy named Enzo.

Recently, the American enjoyed a fun family outing to Disneyland alongside her husband, their kids, and a few friends. Morgan shared snaps of her vacation on Instagram, captioning the post,

“Obligatory birthday Disney trip.”

Since retiring from soccer in 2024, Alex Morgan has gone on to try her hand at different paths, with her primary focus being Togethxr, a media company focused on women's stories founded by Morgan, WNBA legend Sue Bird, snowboarder Chloe Kim, and swimmer Simone Manuel.

