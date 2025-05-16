Sue Bird's comments on Paige Bueckers highlight big Caitlin Clark difference

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, the last two No. 1 picks in the WNBA drafts, are being compared with one another for their similarities. However, four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird believes there is one key difference between these two young stars.

While speaking with Katie Nolan on the "Casuals" podcast, Bird shared what she thought separated Bueckers from Clark. While Clark immediately took over as the primary star for the Indiana Fever, Bird believes that Bueckers will take time to settle into her role.

In fact, she thinks that she will take time to feel things out before fans see her fully take over as a star and a leader.

"A lot of people compare Paige and Caitlin. I totally get why, it's fun," Bird said. "What's different about her is that I think Paige is more like, gonna feel out the team, feel out the system, and then eventually you'll see her impact and you'll see her play."

Bird put out a disclaimer saying she might be wrong about her assessment. However, both she and Nolan agreed that a slow start for Bueckers is not a bad thing.

While there are some similarities between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, their situations coming into the league are quite different.

Clark joined a team that didn't have an established star. Meanwhile, the Dallas Wings have had a perennial all-star in Arike Ogunbowale.

Also read: Wings GM Curt Miller expects continuity for Paige Bueckers-lead roster ahead of pivotal 2026 CBA changes

Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark are scheduled to face each other four times this season

Fans who want to see Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark's showdown this season will have to wait a while. However, they could see four matchups between the two, barring any injuries.

Bueckers' Dallas Wings and Clark's Indiana Fever are scheduled to face each other four times this year.

The first game between these two squads is set to take place on June 27, with the Wings playing hosts. Then, on July 13, the battle will shift to the Fever's home arena as they host the Wings at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Their third matchup will take place less than a month later, on Aug. 1, with the Wings having home-court advantage. Their regular season series will conclude in Indiana on Aug. 12.

Meanwhile, fans who are excited for Bueckers' official debut can tune in on Friday when the Wings take on the Minnesota Lynx.

