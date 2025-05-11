Former Utah icon Grace McCallum pens 3-word message as All-American Madison Ulrich visits Red Rocks amid transfer talks

Former Utah Red Rocks gymnast Grace McCallum reacted as University of Denver gymnast Madison Ulrich shared glimpses of Utah's colors. Ulrich started competing for Denver in 2024 and has spent her collegiate years at the University since then.

Just a few days after the conclusion of the 2025 gymnastics season, Ulrich was spotted visiting several top schools around America, such as LSU and the University of Utah.

Ulrich shared a few pictures from her Utah visit on her Instagram handle. In the post, Ulrich can be seen in several of Utah's gymnastic leotards as the three-time 2025 All-American teased a commitment to the Red Rocks.

McCallum reacted to the post and dropped a 3-word comment to express her love for Ulrich. She wrote:

"love love love❤️"

McCallum's comment on Ulrich's post (Image via: Ulrich's Instagram/@madison_ulrich)

Madison Ulrich was an individual qualifier in the all-around event of the 2025 NCAA Championships. However, she couldn't bag a medal, unlike McCallum, who bagged the runner-up finish behind Jordan Bowers. McCallum also won runner-up finishes at the floor exercises, vaults, and uneven bars in this tournament.

Former Utah Red Rocks gymnast Grace McCallum recounts the way her love for gymnastics started

Grace McCallum (Image via: Getty)

Grace McCallum opened up about the way her love for gymnastics started in the initial years of her career. Before making her collegiate debut with the Utah Red Rocks in 2022, McCallum had spent several years on the US national team since 2017 and participated in events such as the Olympics.

In an interview, she shared that her affinity towards gymnastics came at the same moment when she was introduced to the sport, and since then, she hasn't wanted to leave it. Additionally, she also recalled her youth when she always requested her parents to let her practice on the gymnastics mat. She said (via the University of Utah Athletics, 0:32 onwards):

"I'd say my love for gymnastics started the moment I stepped in the gym. I fell in love with it, I never wanted to leave. I mean it was every kid's dream well at least my dream but I just thought of all the endless possibilities of things I could do and accomplish, the moment I stepped in. Initially I never wanted to leave the gym, I would beg my parents to have me go all the time."

Speaking in the conversation, Grace McCallum remarked that her parents also motivated her a lot to be a gymnast, especially in phases where she was mentally down.

