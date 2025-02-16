  • home icon
  • "Fought a brave fight"; "Saturdays won't be the same" -Nebraska Cornhuskers fans mourn death of announcer Greg Sharpe after his battle with cancer

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Feb 16, 2025 11:27 GMT
Greg Sharpe passed away at the age of 61 after fighting cancer. (Images by Instagram@omahaworldherald)
Greg Sharpe passed away at the age of 61 after fighting cancer. (Images by Instagram@omahaworldherald)

The Nebraska Huskers fans recently mourned the death of announcer Greg Sharpe after his long fought battle with cancer. Sharpe was a play-by-play voice for the Huskers since 2007. His family announced the news of his passing on Saturday.

After hiring him to call for the last three football games in 2007 season, Nebraska made him a permanent announcer for the next year. After serving as the announcer for the Huskers for 17 years, Sharpe announed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April last year.

The Nebraska Huskers penned a heatfelt note while announcing about his passing away.

"For 17 years, Greg Sharpe spoke past the microphone and into our hearts. His legacy will be woven into the moments he narrated and carried on through the relationships he built. We are deeply saddened by Greg’s passing and send our deepest condolences to the Sharpe family."
Devasted fans expressed their grief while paying tribute to Sharpe as one of them wrote:

"Greg will be cemented in husker history. A true legend in every aspect."
Screenshot of the Instagram post&#039;s comment section.
Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.
"Husker Radio will not be the same," wrote another fan.
One of the fans highlighted Sharpe's hard-fought battle with cancer and wrote:

"He had an incredible gift and fought hard 💙"

A few fans sent their condolences to the familt, writing:

"Tough news to wake up to. He fought a brave fight. Prayers for his family who fought with him."
"Sending so much love to the Sharpe family. ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹"
"Saturdays won't be the same without his voice this year, RIP," another Sharpe's fan expressed.
Screenshot of Instagram post&#039;s comment section.
Screenshot of Instagram post's comment section.

"Tough day for everyone" - Nebraska Huskers staff pays tribute to Greg Sharpe

When Greg Sharpe found out about his diagnosis about a year ago, his only goal was to make it to August so he could call the first Nebraska football game. The athletic director Troy Dannen remembered Sharpe as a great person who defined Husker's spirit.

"This is a tough day for everyone," Dannen said. "Not only those who were close to Greg and those who had the opportunity to work with him, but also for Husker fans who have fond memories of Greg's calls of iconic moments in Nebraska history. Greg was an incredible person and was a friend to everyone. Simply put, he defined what it meant to be a Husker, and he will always be a Husker." (via ESPN.com)

Before joining the Huskers, Greg Sharpe served as the voice of Kansas State football and basketball from 1996-2002.

