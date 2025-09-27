Fred Kerley claps back at hate for joining Enhanced games while facing provisional ban for whereabouts failures

Fred Kerley recently called out the hate he received for joining the Enhanced Games. Kerley became the first track and field athlete to join the Enhanced Games, which will be held in May 2026 at Resorts World in Las Vegas. The Games allow the participants to consume FDA-approved performance-enhancing substances under medical supervision. Kerley's decision to join the Games came after his withdrawal from the USATF Championships and the provisional ban. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) imposed a provisional suspension on Kerley for &quot;whereabouts failures&quot; in August. The incident forced his absence from the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo, Japan, with a possibility of facing a two-year ban. After undergoing multiple setbacks, Kerley stepped up and decided to compete at the inaugural Enhanced Games. Days after making the announcement, Kerley sent a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting he hurt no one with his decision. &quot;Who I let down? Nobody,&quot; Kerley wrote. Fred Kerley has navigated a tough season this year, with multiple setbacks coming his way. Before the 2025 Grand Slam Track in Miami, he was arrested for punching hurdler Alaysha Johnson in the face. He was also arrested on counts of battery and disorderly conduct for confronting police officers. &quot;Always been the ultimate goal of my career&quot; - Fred Kerley reveals his new goal after announcing his participation in the Enhanced Games Fred Kerley of the USA during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)Fred Kerley recently revealed his goal of breaking the 100m world record of 9.58 seconds set by Usain Bolt at the debut edition of the Enhanced Games. Kerley has won a silver and a bronze medal in the event at the Tokyo and Paris Games, respectively. He has won his only individual World Championship gold medal in the 100m event at the 2022 Eugene edition after clocking 9.86 seconds. Ahead of his participation, he revealed his goal while expressing his gratitude for the opportunity. &quot;I'm looking forward to this new chapter and competing at the Enhanced Games,&quot; said Kerley. &quot;The world record has always been the ultimate goal of my career. This now gives me the opportunity to dedicate all my energy to pushing my limits and becoming the fastest human to ever live.&quot; (via bbc.com)If Fred Kerley is successful in breaking the 100m world record set by Usain Bolt, he will be awarded a lucrative bonus of $1 million.