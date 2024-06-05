Fred Kerley to headline 100m clash at 2024 NYC Grand Prix in pursuit of Usain Bolt's world record

American Olympian Fred Kerley recently made a claim of breaking Usain Bolt's 100m world record the next time he participated in a race. Now, the runner is getting ready to compete in the USATF New York Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday, June 9.

Fred Kerley is one of America's most influential track athletes. He used to be a star 400m runner for the US in the initial stages of his career, and then he transitioned to the shorter domains as well.

Now the runner boasts three world championship titles, two Diamond League final victories, and an Olympic silver medal in his athletic career. The 29-year-old athlete has also won a bronze in the 400m and a silver in the 4x400 m relay at world championships.

Apart from his track prowess, Kerley is known for his candid statements as well which was witnessed recently when he tweeted:

"World record next time I touch the 100m"

However, Fred Kerley had to withdraw from the Stockholm Diamond League last month, citing an injury, which meant the fans could not see much of him. Nonetheless, the San Antonio-born runner has his name on the 100m start list of the USATF New York Grand Prix, which features names like Pjai Austin, Kendal Williams, Sandrey Davison, etc.

Track and Field Gazette posted the update on the event and the 100m start list on their X handle (formerly Twitter).

What Fred Kerley had to say about his Paris Olympics 2024 preparations

Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Fred Kerley stood on the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after finishing second in the 100m event with a 9.84-second finish, only 0.04 seconds shy of Marcell Jacobs' 9.80-second finish, who took the gold.

Now he is preparing for his second Olympics in Paris this July, shedding light on his preparations, Kerley said (via Pulse Sports):

"Not too many changes for an Olympic year but I know I have to stay grounded, listen to what my coaches say to elevate what I do. I’m in the weight room now, I’m in a bulking phase in the gym, trying to turn over the speed in the gym to the track."

He also added that his prime focus was on the 100m event and said:

"I keep the main thing the main thing, and right now that’s the 100m."

However, Kerley is yet to qualify for the French quadrennial event, as he will have to ensure a seat in the Paris spectacle at the US Olympic trials happening on Friday, June 21.