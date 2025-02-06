From admiring Kanye West to Tyler, the Creator, Noah Lyles talks about evolution of his style statement

Noah Lyles is 'the fastest man in the world' and has accomplished notable feats throughout his career. The top sprinter who competes in three events has recently talked about who his style icon is and how they have changed throughout the years.

The three-time Olympic medalist, Noah Lyles recently appeared in an interview with global fashion and media brand, Highsnobiety and discussed many things including which fashion icon he used to follow and how his preferences have changed. Lyles has followed different individuals over the years and recently talked about how his taste in fashion has evolved to such an extent that he now prefers his own style.

“It's changed over the years. We switched from like Kanye [West] to ASAP Rocky to Tyler, the Creator and to be honest myself.”

Lyles, who has six gold medals from World Championships revealed that considering his taste in fashion he used to follow Kanye West, one of the best-selling music artists and acclaimed rapper ASAP Rocky. The iconic sprinter also named Tyler, the Creator, the famous alternate hip-hop artist as one of the style icons he has looked up to over the years.

In the World U20 Championships, Lyles was able to secure two gold medals in two events. He has recently also won a 60m race at the New Balance Grand Prix and has clocked the track in 6.52 seconds. He also won two gold medals in 2018’s Continental Cup in two events in Ostrava.

Noah Lyles expresses satisfaction after impressive finish at New Balance Grand Prix

Noah Lyles at the TRACK & FIELD: FEB 02 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles, the six-time World Champion, opened up on his plans moving forward and also reflected on his typical 'Noah Lyles' performance during an interview with “CITIUS MAG” after winning another race at the New Balance Grand Prix.

“Right now I'm going to go get ready to race. I think this, probably going to be my, to be honest, my last indoor meet. You know, I don't really see a reason to keep going, there's a lot more track to be run later in the season. So, I just wanted to make sure I came out here. I was able to put together a great start, a great acceleration and you know, a finish like Noah Lyles. So I'm ready to go even more later on in the season, this is a great start.” He shared [0:47 onwards]

Lyles, who is also an advocate for mental health, reflected that winning the 60m indoor race was an impressive start for him. Lyles has always looked forward to Usain Bolt and harbors a keen desire to break his records in the 100 and 200m categories respectively.

