From burrito doping defence to making World Indoor Championships team, Shelby Houlihan makes her feelings known on comeback

American athlete Shelby Houlihan recently made her feelings known after clinching a second position in the 3000m event at the 2025 US Indoor Championships. She clocked a run time of 8:48.43 to finish just behind Nikki Hiltz (8:48.28) and book her place at the 2025 World Indoor Championships scheduled to be held between March 21-23.

This was Houlihan's first season in the professional circuit after coming out of a four-year ban that she faced back in 2021. The IOWA native was accused of taking a banned substance, nandrolone despite stating that she tested positive for the substance due to pork burrito.

In an interview after her race at the US Indoors, Houlihan expressed her happiness for making the world team and also shared a word of appreciation for the first-position holder, Hiltz. She said (via RunBlogRun):

"I am happy with second like the biggest goal was to make the world team and I still have four weeks to continue sharping myself and get ready for the Worlds. Obviously I wanted to win but Nikki was awesome like that last 50 meters and that is like, "Do I have it?"

"Honestly not as much nerves as I thought, like kind of felt ready inside. I've doing the last couple of races where I was kind of out there by myself and doing time trials last three years like I just wanted to race" she added.

"It was a special day"- Shelby Houlihan after competing in her 2025 season opener

Shelby Houlihan competing in the 1500m short track event at the USATF Outdoor Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

After competing at her 2025 season opener during the Razorback Invitational, Shelby Houlihan shared her emotions. She won the 3000m short track event after clocking a run time of 8:31.56 as Oregon's Anika Thompson and Juliet Cherubet followed suit in second and third places with run times of 8:31.56 and 9:06.79.

In an Instagram post, Houlihan shared a few glimpses of her race at the event and expressed gratitude to those who stayed there for the last few years. She wrote:

"8:31.56. All smiles after that season opener (and a few tears)🥹 It was a special day and it felt very fitting that some of the people that have helped me through the last 4 years got to be there for it🫶"

Following this event, Shelby Houlihan also participated in the Boston University Bruce Lehane and White Invitational where she raced two events, 1500m and Mile, and won both these races in 4:03.40 and 4:20.30 respectively.

