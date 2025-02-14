From early workouts to Saysh product shoot in New York, Allyson Felix gives sneak peek into her 'world' as she balances motherhood and business

The retired track and field icon Allyson Felix has become one of the most decorated athletes and female Olympians. The seven-time Olympic gold medallist posted a video on Instagram on Friday (February 14) to give her fans a sneak peek into her world as she continues to strike a balance between motherhood and business.

Felix amassed many prominent achievements during her playing career, including 20 World Championship medals. She may have stepped away from the track but her life is still as challenging as it could get post-retirement. Felix shared a video on Instagram to give her fans an idea about how her life has changed after hanging the boots.

“Babies + business…welcome to a day in my world”

“5:30 am, my first stop is the gym, to set the tone for the day before arriving at work. Lots of good stuff going on checking out Cammy and then I get ready for this overnight flight to New York. Giving the kids some love, I'm really gonna miss them. I am LAX [Los Angeles International Airport], my second home. Then I take the overnight flight and land in New York at 6 am. And straight to the set, glam on set for Saysh today. We are shooting some incredible new products,” Felix can be heard talking in the video.

In the video, Felix opened up about her meetings and shooting for her women’s footwear brand, Saysh. In New York, she was accompanied by her brother, Wes Felix, who is also her agent. He is also the co-founder of Saysh. The retired track star is a five-time Olympian and has become an advocate for salary compensation for expecting athletes.

Allyson Felix reflects on the growth of business in the world of athletics

Beyond the Podium: How Athleta and Allyson Felix Reinvented the Brand/Athlete Partnership - 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals - Source: Getty

Allyson Felix is an Olympic track legend who co-founded her shoe company alongside her brother. She also handles her management firm which is centered around women’s sports. During her interview with SpringHill, she shared her thoughts regarding the business revolving around athletics.

“I think it was somewhere towards the middle of my career. I had been with Adidas for six years and then I switched to Nike. That's when I really started to understand like, oh, so much is happening. There's such a bigger picture. When I was with Adidas, I wasn't seeing the success outside of sport. Like my business outside wasn't matching. When I started working with my brother we started to put things together at that moment," she said on the show [7:26 onwards]

Allyson Felix participated in four Diamond League events and attained top spots in all of them. She is also a recipient of the honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the University of Southern California (USC). The prominent athlete graduated from USC in 2008 with a degree in elementary education.

