From most nervous to favorite moments, Simone Biles shares details of her dream honeymoon safari in South Africa

Simone Biles shared never-before-known details of her honeymoon safari ride with her husband, Jonathan Owens, in South Africa. The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, were on a delayed honeymoon to the African country in February.

Biles took to her TikTok handle to share the details of the trip and revealed that their safari game drives were usually two to two and a half hours long. The seven-time Olympic champion further added that they booked six drives but only managed to complete five of them.

She also went into details of her viral scary encounter with a lion in the jungle, revealing that the animal had walked very close to their car.

"The only time I ever felt unsafe, I won't say unsafe, nervous, was when the Lion walked directly next to me," Simone Biles said.

Biles also revealed that getting to watch the baby animals was her favorite part of the safari experience.

"I think seeing it in all in real life and up close and personal and something personal about the animals and their natural habitat was amazing. Definitely a bucket list items...I think the favorite was seeing the baby animals," she noted.

Following their safari ride adventures, Biles and Owens explored the city on a helicopter ride before ending the trip with horseback riding at a beach. Biles went on a girls-only trip afterward as she enjoys a long-awaited break from gymnastics, while Owens grabbed some rest.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens were in a long-distance relationship between marriage and honeymoon

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens during the Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot in April 2023, and right from the following month, the gymnast had to start preparations for her comeback. Biles had been on nearly a two-year-long break from the sport and returned with a bang at the World Championships.

However, her comeback was still incomplete with an Olympic return. Biles prepared through the year for the Paris Olympics and won three gold medals to script yet another dominant comeback. But then followed the Gold Over America Tour, and it wasn't until November 2024 that she started living under the same roof with Owens.

"I'm really excited to go home, which will now be Chicago, and just spend time with my husband because as soon as we got married, we've been like long-distance the whole time and now I'm doing this tour. So, it's like, when are we gonna see each other?," she told Olympics.com in an interview

Biles was a regular feature at Owens' NFL games with the Chicago Bears from November. The couple moved back to Texas following the end of the NFL regular season before jetting off for their honeymoon on Valentine's Day.

