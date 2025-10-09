From posing in blue bikini to appearing in Adidas' photoshoot, Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray reminisces about summer

Harper Murray was recently seen reflecting on this year's summer which was filled with fun activities for the Husker. From posing in a blue bikini to taking a dip in the ocean, Murray was seen embracing the summer vibes with great spirit. She shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram, in one of which she is seen wearing a blue bikini with minimal jewelery while soaking the sun on a yacht. She was also seen spending time with her friends while devouring delicious food. The Huskers' junior also made an apppearance in Adidas' photoshoot after securing the major NIL partnership. She has signed with Adidas as their latest NIL ambassador and was part of the campaign for the recent launch of Nebraska-themed Adizero Evo SLs running shoe.The outside hitter was also seen donning a satin cream dress with with a brown handbag. The Cornhusker competed the stunning look with mininal jewelery and a pony tail. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram profile, Harper Murray wrote:&quot;posting cause i miss summer.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarper Murrray has appeared for major faceoffs for Nebraska Cornhuskers this year. The program in enjoying a victorious streak with 14-0, including recent victories over Penn State and the Rutgers. &quot;Storyline that we want to go with&quot; - Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray opens up about the team's goal for the 2025 season After being undefeated so far in the season, Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray opened up on her team's goal, highlighting the Huskers want to win the NCAA Championships title this year for their new coach Dani Busboom Kelly. The ex-head coach of Louisville Cardinals joined the Huskers program on January 29, 2025, replacing the legendary coach John Cook. In an interview with NCAA Championships, Harper revealed the storyline the team aims to follows. &quot;I feel like there's always a story, and that's something that our team has talked about this year, like our story can be like Dani (Busboom Kelly), like we have a new coach, a new era of Nebraska volleyball, and we can win a national championship her first year here,&quot; Harper Murray said. &quot;So that's kind of been the storyline that we want to go with, and Dani talks about all the time like she wants to put a banner on the wall, not just names, and our goal is still the same and the standards are still the same.&quot; (2:30 onwards)The Nebraska Huskers will compete in their next faceoff against Washington on October 10, 2025, at Bob Devaney Sports Center.