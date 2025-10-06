"Volleyball is not my whole life"- Harper Murray gets real about her life outside the court amid people's perceptions

Harper Murray recently opened up about her life besides volleyball, stating she has other interests and likes. Murray played volleyball for Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan, before joining the Nebraska Cornhuskers. During her high school volleyball career, she earned the Gatorade National Player of the Year and Michigan Volleyball Player of the Year for 2022 awards.

She joined the Huskers as a freshman in 2023 and went on to emerge as a promising player by winning the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the AVCA Region Freshman of the Year honors. The Huskers' junior outside hitter is currently majoring in Business and Law at the University of Nebraska. Apart from her exceptional talent on the volleyball court, Murray frequently shows her passion for fashion, traveling, and trying new things.

In a recent interview with the NCAA Championships, Harper Murray acknowledged her presence on social media while adding that she tried to show the parts of her life beyond sports.

"What I want people to understand is like people have lives outside of their sports," Murray said. "And I feel like that's something that I've been able to incorporate in my social media. And that's kind of been a goal of mine because I feel like when they see that, they can understand that I'm a person also and volleyball is not my whole life. Like there's more to me than that." (0:22 onwards)

Murray is actively involved in community services, too. She is frequently seen volunteering at Mourning Hope Grief Center in Lincoln. The Husker was also seen participating in a marketing campaign for Adidas.

Harper Murray opens up on the Nebraska Volleyball team's goal for the current season

In the same interview as above, Harper Murray recently opened up about the Nebraska Volleyball team's goal for the current season, stating the Huskers want to win the national championship title this year for their new coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who joined them on January 29, 2025.

"I feel like there's always a story, and that's something that our team has talked about this year, like our story can be like Dani (Busboom Kelly), like we have a new coach, a new era of Nebraska volleyball, and we can win a national championship her first year here," Harper Murray said. "So that's kind of been the storyline that we want to go with, and Dani talks about all the time like she wants to put a banner on the wall, not just names, and our goal is still the same and the standards are still the same."

The Nebraska Cornhuskers were forced to end their championship title quest last year after their defeat against Penn State in the semifinal round.

