  • "Wanna kick some b**t" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick sends word of caution ahead of faceoff with Penn State

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Oct 01, 2025 07:00 GMT
Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick. (Images by Gettty)

Ahead of their faceoff with Penn State, Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick sent a cautionary message while reflecting on her team's loss last year. The Nebraska and Penn State Volleyball teams will lock horns for the first time since their clash at the 2024 NCAA Championships semifinal.

During last year's matchup, Penn State dominated the Huskers with a 3-2 win at the KFC Yum! Center, denying them the final showdown spot. The Huskers only lost three faceoffs last year, two of which were against Penn State. The Cornhuskers are still unbeaten so far this season. They outdid the Maryland team 3-0 during their latest faceoff, which was held on September 27, 2025, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

During the press conference, when asked about the Huskers' upcoming clash with Penn State, Allick made her and her team's goal of earning their redemption clear.

"I still see them as a team from last year," Allick said. "So I know they have some new firepower but I don't know I'm gonna leave by example with this but I got a grudge so I wanna kick some b**t."
Penn State won the NCAA National Championship last year after defeating the Louisville Cardinals 3-1. This marked the program's eighth national title, having previously won in 1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, and 2014.

"Satisfaction comes from actually beating the people" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reveals her goal for the 2025 season

Rebekah Allick of the Nebraska Huskers during the Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo via Getty Images)
Rebekah Allick of the Nebraska Huskers during the Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo via Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick recently revealed her goal for the current season. After the semifinal exit last year, and with the dominating performances so far this season, the senior middle blocker stated that she would like her program to win the national championship. In an interview with Hail Varsity, she stated:

"Yeah, volleyball wise, I want us to win a national championship. I would love to see a couple of All-Americans. That would be so cool. Maybe even AVCA player of the year. That'd be sick. And a conference title. Yeah, I just want to kick butt and take names. If the accolades are rolling, awesome. But the satisfaction comes from actually beating the people." (16:40 onwards)

Allick recently moved to fifth place on the program's all-time career block list. She achieved this breakthrough feat by surpassing former Husker and Canadian player Sarah Pavan.

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
