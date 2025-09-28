Rebekah Allick reacts after surpassing Sarah Pavan’s mark to achieve major feat in program history

Nebraska Volleyball star Rebekah Allick made history by moving into fifth place on Nebraska's all-time career blocks list. Allick surpassed former Husker and Canadian volleyball player Sarah Pavan, who represented the team from 2004 to 2007. Allick managed to achieve this feat after the Huskers' impressive win against Maryland on September 27th, where she recorded a career-high-tying 13 kills and a hitting percentage of .750.

Rebekah Allick has earned multiple accolades during her time with the Huskers, and her recent career blocks achievement is no surprise considering her performance over the years. Allick has been named to the AVCA All-Region Team and All-Big Ten Second Team two years in a row, and last season, she recorded 1.43 blocks per set, which ranked 14th in the nation and third among Big Ten players.

In a press conference after the match against Maryland, Allick shared her thoughts on her historic achievement: (1:37 onwards)

"Wow. Pavan, she's insane. So, I'm very honored. It's just cool. Like the thing about Nebraska volleyball is it's full of giants and it's really cool that my name will be up there with them. And honestly, it's just gratitude at the end of the day. Like you don't really do it for the accolades. You do it because you love the sport. That's why you started and I've always loved the chase of just wanting to be better and better every day. So very honored."

Rebekah Allick and the Nebraska Volleyball team will be facing Penn State next on October 3rd, with the match to be broadcasted on Fox.

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick: "I want us to win a national championship"

Allick at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick recently discussed what her goal is for the upcoming season, saying she wants to win a national championship. In an interview on Hail Varsity, Allick said: (16:44 onwards)

"Yeah, volleyball wise, I want us to win a national championship. I would love to see a couple all-Americans. That would be so cool. Maybe even AVCA player of the year. That'd be sick. And a conference title. Yeah, I just want to kick butt and take names. If the accolades are rolling, awesome. But the satisfaction comes from actually beating the people."

Rebekah Allick is yet to win a national championship with the Huskers and will be looking to do so under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly this season.

