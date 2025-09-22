"Meant a lot" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick opens up after Arizona match raising awareness of sex trafficking

Nebraska Volleyball’s Rebekah Allick shared her thoughts on stepping up for a good cause with her team. The Huskers finished their non-conference schedule undefeated at 10-0 with a sweep over Arizona on Saturday, September 21.The match carried extra significance as Nebraska Volleyball partnered with I’ve Got A Name, a non-profit organization working to raise awareness about sex trafficking. The team wore t-shirts that read “No Girls for Sale” during warm up. After the match, Allick expressed her feelings on Instagram, saying she felt proud and grateful to use volleyball to promote such an important message to Husker Nation:“It was a great night of volleyball, with an even better cause. Meant a lot to share I’ve Got A Name with Husker Nation through my favorite sport.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Allick has been involved with the organization for nearly two years. On the court, she delivered seven kills and two blocks in Nebraska’s 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 win over Arizona at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.Nebraska Volleyball’s Rebekah Allick reflects on how faith keeps her groundedNCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 15 Division I Regional Final - Wisconsin vs Nebraska - Source: GettyRebekah Allick joined the University of Nebraska in 2022. Since then, she has earned multiple honors, including AVCA All-Region recognition in both 2022 and 2023, and was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team in those seasons. In 2024, she was honored as both MVP and Best Middle Blocker at the AVCA First Serve.Now in her final season with Nebraska Volleyball, Allick has been a key factor in the Huskers’ unbeaten run so far. After the opening week of the 2025 season, she was named AVCA National Player of the Week and earned match MVP honors in Nebraska’s sweep of No. 6 Stanford at the AVCA First Serve.Beyond her athletic achievements, Allick has been open about her faith, which she says is the foundation of her life:“It’s everything to me. I have a crucifix right above my head, and I kind of just check on him every morning, and I check on him before I go to bed. My faith in Jesus keeps me incredibly grounded. I like the dude.”“Sometimes I feel like I am downplaying it, but he really is my everything. For some Christians, until you reach that intimacy it might sound weird, but when you do, it’s like he is my first love.” (via Nebraska Huskers 7:30 onwards)Nebraska Volleyball will now open Big Ten play on Wednesday against the Michigan Wolverines at the Bob Devaney Sports Center