"My faith keeps me incredibly grounded"- Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reflects on how her spirituality shapes her identity

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick made her feelings known about her faith and how this helped her shape her identity. This came just a few days ahead of the Huskers' clash against Arizona on September 20 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Allick, along with the Nebraska side, has been unbeaten so far in the season, and the former has been a crucial juncture of this unbeaten run both as a captain and an experienced middle blocker. So far in the season, Allick has contributed to 68 kills with a 13-kill match against Utah.

Besides being a formidable middle blocker for the Huskers on the pitch, Allick also has a side that has deep affection towards her faith and Jesus. She has been quite vocal regarding her beliefs and how this helps her to grow. In a recent interview, the Nebraska middle blocker shed light on this faith, stating that Jesus helps her to stay humble and grounded. She said (via Nebraska Huskers, 7:30 onwards):

Trending

"It's everything to me. I have a crucifix right above my head, and I kind of just check on him every morning, and I check on him before I go to bed, and my faith Jesus, he keeps me incredibly grounded. I like the dude."

"Sometimes, I feel like I am downplaying it, but he really is my everything. I feel like for some Christians, who are outside of that, until you reach that intimacy, it will sound weird, but when you do get to that point, it's like he is my first love."

Nebraksa Volleyball player Rebekah Allick also played a crucial part in their last game against Creighton, where she scored 7 kills in the match.

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick sheds light on the way she wants to be remembered

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick (Image via Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball player Rebekah Allick shared her honest opinion on how she wants to be remembered after her career. Allick shared that she wants to be remembered as an individual who always aspired to do the correct thing.

She further added, stating that an individual doesn't need to be famous or featured on billboards to achieve doing the right thing. She said (via Hail Varsity, 15:52 onwards):

"I want people to remember me as someone who just did the right thing, it doesn't take you being put on billboards, magazines, and interviews to do the right thing. You can do it at your home, on the streets, in big settings and quiet settings."

Further in the conversation, the Nebraska Volleyball player also remarked that she wants to win the NCAA Championships with the team in her final season.

