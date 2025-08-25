"We’re a couple of dogs" - Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick opens up on mindset driving team's middle blockers

Nebraska volleyball player Rebekah Allick shared her thoughts on Andi Jackson and herself earning back-to-back MVP honors, and their coordination with setter Bergen Reilly. Jackson was named match MVP after recording 10 kills, eight blocks, and hitting .348 in Nebraska’s win over Pittsburgh in the AVCA First Serve on Friday, August 22. The Huskers defeated the Panthers 3-1.

Meanwhile, Allick earned MVP honors in Nebraska’s sweep of Stanford, posting 11 kills, five blocks, and .600 hitting percentage. Nebraska defeated Stanford 3-0. Nebraska’s roster features 17 players, including four middle blockers, senior Rebekah Allick, junior Andi Jackson, and freshmen Kenna Cogill and Manaia Ogbechie.

Following the Nebraska vs Stanford match, Allick joined head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and freshman Allie Sczech in the post-game press conference. Reflecting on the Huskers’ middle blockers earning back-to-back MVP honors and their timing with setter Reilly, Allick highlighted the grit and competitiveness the players bring, saying:

“We're a couple of dogs, man. Like, we've been saying this for years. The middles, me and Andy and Maniah and Kenna as well, and even the others we’ve had in the past, we’re constantly pushing ourselves. I think we speak for most middles on every team everywhere, we want to be set, but when you are set, that ball you have to deliver. And I think that’s exactly what me and Andy do, so it feels good to be fed some more.” (5:32 onwards)

In the win over Pittsburgh, Reilly posted a double-double with 40 assists and 10 digs. Against Stanford, she added 36 assists, nine digs, four kills, and three blocks.

Rebekah Allick shares her thoughts on Nebraska volleyball’s public scrimmage

2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals

Nebraska wrapped up its preseason with the annual Red-White Scrimmage and alumni match. The Red-White Scrimmage drew a crowd of 8,414 fans in John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, giving the Huskers an early chance to play in front of their fans.

During her post-match interview, Allick spoke about the experience of being in the spotlight so early.

“I think publicity things are very common in our program. You know, we’re kind of used to just being ready for cameras to be present. Like when we see you guys, it’s like, ‘Oh, the media’s here’. And we just kind of go with it. I think it was good. Definitely like a different match compared to what we had in the spring,” Rebekah Allick said via Hail Varsity. (2:44 onwards)

The Red Team won 3-1. Rebekah Allick led the match with 16 kills and five blocks with a strong preseason showing.

