“One of the best people I've met”- Pittsburgh’s Olivia Babcock opens up on bond with Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray

Pittsburgh Panthers’ Olivia Babcock opened up about her bond with Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray following her team’s loss in the AVCA First Serve match. The Panthers fell to Nebraska by 3-1 (22-25, 11-25, 25-20, 23-25).
Although the Panthers struggled to earn a win, Babcock was one of their most impressive performers, recording 21 kills in the match. On the other hand, junior Harper Murray also stood out with 15 kills, ahead of teammate and captain Andi Jackson, who tallied 10 kills.
Following the match, in a post-event press conference, Pittsburgh’s Olivia Babcock was asked to reflect on her bond with Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray. She shared that they are very good friends and spoke highly of Murray, describing her as one of the best people she has met in her life.
“Yeah, off the court we're just really good friends. We talk a lot. We've been at a lot of events together, played on a few teams together, so we just have a really good connection. And off the court, I think she's definitely, I'd say the same, one of the best people I've met."
"Obviously on the court, our relationship's much different cuz I definitely don't want to be looking at her and smiling, but um, off the court I just love spending time with her,” she added (3:34 onwards).
Notably, Nebraska Volleyball’s next game is against Stanford on August 24, Sunday, at the same venue (Pinnacle Bank Arena) where they played the Panthers. Meanwhile, the Panthers will next face the Florida Gators volleyball team on the same day.
What Harper Murray said about Olivia Babcock after Nebraska Volleyball’s win against Pittsburgh in first match of AVCA First Serve
Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray reflected on her friendship with Olivia Babcock following the conclusion of the first match of the 2025 AVCA First Serve. Murray expressed her admiration for Babcock’s ability on the court and acknowledged that she played a central role as their main point scorer.
In the post-match press-conference, she talked about their friendship and her admiration, adding (5:49):
“She's one of my best friends. Our moms are good friends. I’ve traveled with Olivia before, gone on trips. We hang out when I go to California. So, she's one of my best friends. We were just on the phone earlier today. I was hanging out with her mom without her. But, she's the best person I've ever met. She's so humble. She doesn't realize how good she is.”
“And I truly don't understand. I looked up at the scoreboard and I was like, there's no way she has 20 kills. So, she really does a lot for that team,” the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ star added.
Additionally, Murray shared that stopping Babcock is important to have control over the match as she sees her as a serious threat in competition.