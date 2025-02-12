"Already wanna go back"- Merritt Beason and Olivia Babcock react to Harper Murray reminiscing their Nola trip

Harper Murray recently went to New Orleans with her teammates Merritt Beason, Olivia Babcock, and others. They have expressed their feelings about their fun-filled trip together.

Murray is in her off-season and has been enjoying it with her teammates and former teammates. She went to Nola, where she was first seen sharing a panel with Beason and more renowned women, talking about the growth of women's sports. Following this, she went to enjoy the Super Bowl with them.

The Nebraska player took to her Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures and videos, giving a glimpse of all these shenanigans. In some of the pictures, she posed with Babcock, Sarah Murray, and others, and in a few, she showcased glimpses of the after-party for the Super Bowl. Harper Murray also shared a picture from the Women's Sports Connect when she was sitting on the panel with powerful women. Recalling this beautiful trip, she captioned the post:

"What a week nola, take me back."

Sharing the same feelings as Murray about the trip, Olivia left several comments on the post, which read:

"Miss you already."

Olivia Babcock's comment (@oliviiaabab/IG)

She added another comment that read:

"Already wanna go back."

Olivia Babcock's comment (@oliviiaabab/IG)

Following her, Beason expressed her love for Murray, commenting:

"I loooooove you."

Merritt Beason's comment on Instagram (@oliviiaabab/IG)

Harper Murray opened up about plans for Nebraska for the upcoming 2025 season

Harper Murray concluded her 2024 season after competing in the semi-finals of the NCAA Volleyball Championships. The Nebraska Cornhuskers fell short of advancing to the finals after being bested by their opponent Penn State, who picked up their pace from the third round. Following the loss, Nebraska is geared up to enter the new season; however, it won't be under their coach John Cook, who retired.

Dani Busboom Kelly will replace Cook and emphasizing this, Murray opened up about the plans for the team for the 2025 NCAA season in a YouTube video on her team's channel.

“A lot of us wanted to win a national championship with coach. But I think the way that we can reframe that in our head is now we can win one for him. And I think that's the best way to approach this year. And you know, we can win one for coach. We can win one for Dani. We can win one for all the little girls that look up to us in Nebraska and around the country. So, I think that's how we need to reframe it for this year,” she said [1:31:01 onwards]

Harper Murray was heartbroken after she heard the news of John Cook's retirement and revealed that she burst out in tears.

