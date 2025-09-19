Nebraska Volleyball match against Arizona: Schedule, live streaming details, team rosters and more

Nebraska Volleyball will play its next regular-season match against Arizona on September 20 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, whose main court is named John Cook Arena in honor of former Huskers head coach John Cook.

So far, the program hasn’t lost a single match, with nine wins in nine games with their last victory coming against Creighton by 3-2. Apart from their hard-fought victory over Creighton, they also faced another tough challenge against Kentucky where they registered a reverse sweep win.

Their other victories have come against Pittsburgh, Stanford, Lipscomb, Wright State, California, Utah and Grand Canyon. The team is led by three captains - Bergen Reilly, Rebekah Allick and Andi Jackson.

How and where to watch and live streaming details for Nebraska Volleyball’s match against Arizona?

The Nebraska match taking place against Arizona will be broadcast on Big Ten Network/ Fox Sports on September 20, Saturday, at 8:00 PM CDT or Central Daylight Time in Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Nebraska Volleyball match against Arizona: Team rosters

Nebraska women’s volleyball team

Players: Keri Leimbach, Bergen Reilly, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Manaia Ogbechie, Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Harper Murray

Head Coach: Dani Busboom Kelly

Arizona women’s volleyball team

Players: Sydnie Vanek, Renee Jones, Brenna Ginder, Maya Flemister, Jordan Wilson, Avery Scoggins, Ana Heath, Haven Wray, Britt Carlson, Paige Thies, Carlie Cisneros, Adrianna Bridges, Chloe Giehtbrock, Giorgia Mandotti, Shea Davis, Brookelyn Hatton, Journey Tucker

Head Coach: Charita Stubbs

How to buy tickets for Nebraska’s game against Arizona?

The tickets for the Nebraska Volleyball’s game against Arizona are available on seatgeek.com ranging from $67 to $263.

What Dani Busboom Kelly had to say after Nebraska Volleyball's victory over Creighton

Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about the 'fun' atmosphere at CHI Health Center in Omaha. She also reflected on how her team stayed composed and trusted their game in the decisive set to close out a hard-fought match, which ended 25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-9.

“Yeah, just, obviously a really a really fun match to be a part of and um the crowd was awesome, I thought, for both sides and um it was just another example of why this state makes volleyball so special. But I thought our team was really good in game five and kind of went back to what we've been trusting all year and just started playing our game.”

Kelly also saw her team’s ability to play freely under pressure in the match against Creighton as a positive sign for their growth.

