  "People of Nebraska showed out and I had no doubt they would"- Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly reflects on massive turnout against Creighton

"People of Nebraska showed out and I had no doubt they would"- Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly reflects on massive turnout against Creighton

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Sep 17, 2025 19:31 GMT
2023 Division I Women
Bergen Reilly at 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship. Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball captain Bergen Reilly expressed her thoughts on the record-setting crowd against Creighton. On September 16, a weekday clash at CHI Health Center Omaha drew a massive attendance of 17,675, which set an NCAA record for an indoor regular-season match.

The game was won by Nebraska Volleyball in five sets with a scorecard of 3-2 (25-17, 21-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-9). Harper Murray was the star performer of the game with 17 kills and 10 digs. Meanwhile, Virginia Adriano and Andi Jackson recorded 13 kills each.

Following their hard-fought win against Creighton, Bergen Reilly was asked about the game’s attendance. She responded by saying she had no doubt Nebraska fans would turn up in huge numbers, adding that getting the win makes it ‘a little sweeter’.

“Yeah, it feels great. I mean, Creighton's always going to be a big game no matter where it's at, what time of the day when, like it's just it's always going to be a huge game. So, it's awesome that people of Nebraska showed out and I had no doubt that they would and um obviously getting a win makes it a little sweeter. So, it'll be a good bus ride home, ” she said (5:14 onwards).
youtube-cover
Besides Reilly, Rebekah Allick and Andi Jackson have been named the captains of the Nebraska Volleyball this season, which was earlier announced before the commencement of regular season matches on August 20.

So far, the Huskers haven’t lost a single regular-season match, winning all 9 of their games. They are next set to play Arizona at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, September 20.

Bergen Reilly praises teammate Taylor Landfair following Nebraska Volleyball’s game against Utah

Taylor Landfair of Nebraska v Wisconsin. Source: Getty
Taylor Landfair of Nebraska v Wisconsin. Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball’s Bergen Reilly praised teammate Taylor Landfair for her big swings, effective serving and ability to deliver out-of-system kills in tough moments. Calling her a vital part of the team, she said:

“It's huge. She's a big part of our team and she has a lot of experience. Um, and we're a little bit on the younger side this year. So, she's a big big key point for us and it's great when she's on and her serving tonight was great, too. So, I was happy for her for that.”
Notably, Landfair recorded 8 kills in the game against Utah and was one of the star performers. Rebekah Allick led the team with 13 kills, while Harper Murray and Andi Jackson each registered 9 kills.

Courtesy of these impressive performances, Nebraska Volleyball earned an impressive 3-1 victory over Utah (25-21, 8-25, 18-25, 13-25).

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
