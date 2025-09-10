"Harper Murray is taking it to a different level"- Bergen Reilly offers take on Nebraska Volleyball teammate's role in overall success

Nebraska Volleyball captain Bergen Reilly has made her feelings known about her teammate, Harper Murray. Both Reilly and Murray are competing in their junior years in the 2025 season and bring immense expertise in their respective positions as a setter and an outside hitter.The Nebraska outside hitter has been in impressive form so far in this season and has racked up 80 kills in the six games she has played. Notably, Murray's defensive work on the court has also been top-notch and has had 52 digs to her name.Speaking in a recent press conference, Nebraska setter Reilly lauded Murray's performances in these initial six games of the season. Additionally, she also mentioned the load Murray was taking to achieve the goals of the team for the 2025 season. Reilly said, via Hail Varsity:&quot;I mean, she's taking it to a different level this year, and just the target we are gonna have on our back, and that she's gonna have a big load in that, and she's really taking that load on her back, so I'm really proud of her and how she's performed. I think we all knew she had this in her, and she's shown it for all six games this year.&quot;Notably, Nebraska Volleyball setter Bergen Reilly's performances have also been nothing short of spectacular in 2025. She has secured 10 kills and 183 assists to her name, playing in the setter position for her team.Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about Bergen Reilly's role in her systemBergen Reilly (Image via: Getty)Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known about Bergen Reilly's comfort level in her system. This comes just a few days before Kelly's side's next encounter against Utah.Speaking at a press conference, Kelly said that with the six games the team has played so far in the season, Reilly has become more comfortable in her system. She said, via Hail Varsity:&quot;I think she's getting more comfortable. I think just playing more, we're six games in now, so that is getting to be a larger sample size, and there's some comfortability there. So, I think she's settling in nicely.&quot;Speaking about the winning momentum of Nebraska Volleyball, so far in the season, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly also remarked that she didn't want her team to be relaxed after winning games, as there was a long season ahead of them.