  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Harper Murray is taking it to a different level"- Bergen Reilly offers take on Nebraska Volleyball teammate's role in overall success

"Harper Murray is taking it to a different level"- Bergen Reilly offers take on Nebraska Volleyball teammate's role in overall success

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 10, 2025 14:39 GMT
Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly (Image via: Getty both)
Harper Murray and Bergen Reilly (Image via: Getty both)

Nebraska Volleyball captain Bergen Reilly has made her feelings known about her teammate, Harper Murray. Both Reilly and Murray are competing in their junior years in the 2025 season and bring immense expertise in their respective positions as a setter and an outside hitter.

Ad

The Nebraska outside hitter has been in impressive form so far in this season and has racked up 80 kills in the six games she has played. Notably, Murray's defensive work on the court has also been top-notch and has had 52 digs to her name.

Speaking in a recent press conference, Nebraska setter Reilly lauded Murray's performances in these initial six games of the season. Additionally, she also mentioned the load Murray was taking to achieve the goals of the team for the 2025 season. Reilly said, via Hail Varsity:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I mean, she's taking it to a different level this year, and just the target we are gonna have on our back, and that she's gonna have a big load in that, and she's really taking that load on her back, so I'm really proud of her and how she's performed. I think we all knew she had this in her, and she's shown it for all six games this year."
Ad
Ad

Notably, Nebraska Volleyball setter Bergen Reilly's performances have also been nothing short of spectacular in 2025. She has secured 10 kills and 183 assists to her name, playing in the setter position for her team.

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about Bergen Reilly's role in her system

Bergen Reilly (Image via: Getty)
Bergen Reilly (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known about Bergen Reilly's comfort level in her system. This comes just a few days before Kelly's side's next encounter against Utah.

Ad

Speaking at a press conference, Kelly said that with the six games the team has played so far in the season, Reilly has become more comfortable in her system. She said, via Hail Varsity:

"I think she's getting more comfortable. I think just playing more, we're six games in now, so that is getting to be a larger sample size, and there's some comfortability there. So, I think she's settling in nicely."

Speaking about the winning momentum of Nebraska Volleyball, so far in the season, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly also remarked that she didn't want her team to be relaxed after winning games, as there was a long season ahead of them.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications