After raising voice for Charlie Kirk, Rebekah Allick steps up for good cause in upcoming match

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 20, 2025 06:09 GMT
Rebekah Allick decides to raise awareness about an NGO with upcoming match [Image Source : Rebekah Allick
After raising her voice in support of Charlie Kirk, Rebekah Allick is stepping up for a noble cause in her upcoming game. The Nebraska Volleyball player announced an awareness campaign during Nebraska Cornhuskers' upcoming match against the Arizona Wildcats at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The middle blocker took to Instagram to inform her followers about the awareness campaign led by anti sex-trafficking NGO 'I've Got a Name'. She posted a video alongside the assistant coach Brennan Hagar, who supported her initiative.

Allick wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,

"Game day with a greater purpose 🏐✨This Saturday match will shine a light on human trafficking in Nebraska. @rebekahallick x @huskerVB x @ivegotaname"
In the video, the middle blocker explained the purpose of the awareness campaign as she said,

"This Saturday, against the Arizona, we'll be putting up an 'I've got a Name' match. 'I've got a Name' is a non profit [organization] based here in Lincoln, that's all about fighting the sex trafficking. Now this is so special for me, as I've been working with them for almost 2 years now, and I'm really excited to share the [campaign] with my family [the University of Nebraska]."
Rebekah Allick was last seen in action against the team of Creighton Bluejays on September 16. The Nebraska Cornhuskers won the fiercely contested match by 3-2, maintaining their unbeaten run for the current season.

When Rebekah Allick paid her tributes to Charlie Kirk following his death

Rebekah Allick pays tributes to conservative activist Charlie Kirk [Image Source : Instagram, Getty]
Rebekah Allick previously paid her tributes to author and conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The co-founder of Turning Point USA was assassinated whilst delivering a lecture at the Utah Valley University on September 10.

The middle blocker at the Nebraska Cornhuskers poured her heart out in an emotional tribute to the slain activist. Sharing a picture of Kirk and his family, Allick wrote on her Instagram post,

"May God rest his soul. He was a father, a husband… a man. He died doing what I believe God put him on this earth to do. To educate and encourage the youth to ask hard questions and to come closer to Jesus. May we all find comfort in knowing he is with God."
The middle blocker further added in the post,

"This is just the beginning of the United States coming together. May we look at each other with more humanity. May God help us all."

Rebekah Allick had recently attended a memorial vigil organized by Turning Point USA at the Nebraska Union in the University of Nebraska. The memorial vigil was also attended by Jim Pillen, the current governor of Nebraska.

