Nebraska Volleyball’s Rebekah Allick and Andi Jackson share special moment with fan battling heart condition

Nebraska Volleyball’s Rebekah Allick, Andi Jackson, and other players warmly welcomed fan Rylee Stewart to the team this weekend. Rylee, a Husker fan from Kansas, chose Nebraska volleyball for her Make-A-Wish experience. Rylee is battling with a heart condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy.

She spent the weekend hanging out with the team during practice and was also present at the team’s match against Maryland at the John Cook Arena in the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Huskers swept Maryland with a 25-14, 27-25, 25-14 win.

This was Rylee’s first Nebraska volleyball experience. At the post-match conference, Allick and Jackson talked about how special it was to spend the weekend with Rylee.

“She's such a doll, honestly. Like a ray of sunshine. We were having girl talk at lunch today and so it was just, I don't know. She's one of the girls today,” Rebekah Allick said. (3:00 onwards via Hail Varsity)

Andi Jackson added that it’s been fun having Rylee around and mentioned visiting their favorite coffee spot, as well as playing tennis together.

"It's been so fun. And we went to Starbucks today or no, we went to Reactor. I showed her Reactor. It's our favorite coffee spot in Lincoln, and it was really fun. Had some good one-on-one time, and she's been just so great to have. She played tennis with us yesterday, and she was on the grandma's team, and the grandma's won. So that was huge. Had a lot of great plays. Um, it's just been super fun. It's been great having her here."

Rebekah Allick led the Husker offense with 13 kills and six blocks. Andi Jackson and Harper Murray posted nine and ten kills, respectively. Bergen Reilly added 29 assists and six digs, while Olivia Mauch recorded 12 digs.

All about Nebraska Volleyball’s undefeated 2025 season so far

Volleyball Day in Nebraska - Source: Getty

The Nebraska volleyball team has had an outstanding start to its season, maintaining an undefeated record of 12-0 so far. Their non-conference schedule featured wins over Pittsburgh, Stanford, Lipscomb, Kentucky, Wright State, California, Utah, Grand Canyon, Creighton, and Arizona.

In their Big Ten opener, the Nebraska volleyball team secured a win over Michigan 3-0 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers then swept Maryland in three straight sets. The team will next play on Friday, October 3, against Penn State at Rec Hall. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT and will be televised on Fox.

