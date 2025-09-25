  • home icon
Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray shares heartfelt reunion with former club teammate & Michigan volleyball star Serena Nyambio

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Sep 25, 2025 17:58 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray had a sweet reunion with her former club teammate and current Michigan player Serena Nyambio during the Big Ten opener. The Huskers opened conference play with a sweep of the Michigan Wolverines, winning 25-22, 25-10, 25-13 at the Bob Devaney Center on Wednesday, September 24.

The match was made even more special as Murray, who led the Nebraska volleyball team with 11 kills and seven digs, faced Nyambio on the court. The two had previously played together at Legacy Volleyball Club in Michigan, with Murray on the 16-1 Adidas team and Nyambio on the 17-1 Adidas team.

Adding to the moment, Murray handed the lineup ball to her former club teammate, Nyambio of Michigan.

You can watch the video below:

Nebraska volleyball will next face Maryland on September 27 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The match will be televised on Nebraska Public Media.

Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray shares how having fun on court can make team’s overall performance better

2024 Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty
2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Harper Murray, now in her junior year at the University of Nebraska, has already made a strong mark on the program. In just two years with the Huskers, she has built an impressive resume that includes AVCA All-America Second Team, AVCA Region Freshman of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team, NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team, and Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Speaking at a post-match conference after the conclusion of the non-conference schedule, Murray shared her thoughts on how having fun and staying relaxed on the court improves performance. She noted that it is something she and her teammates can continue to focus on, saying:

“I feel like everyone plays better when they're having fun. And I think that's something I focused on last year and I’m kind of trying to bring it into this year. When you’re smiling, people tell me I don’t smile a lot, too, so I definitely understand where they’re coming from, I think everyone just plays more free when they’re smiling and when they’re having fun. And I think that’s something our team probably can all do a little bit better at because we’re all so competitive and serious all the time.” ( via Hail Varsity 2:53 onwards)

Nebraska volleyball wrapped up its non-conference schedule with an unbeaten 10-0 record. So far this season, Murray has recorded 131 kills, 79 digs, and 15 assists.

Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

