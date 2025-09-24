  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Conference, fire me up"- Nebraska Volleyball’s Rebekah Allick, Bergen Reilly & teammates express anticipation for Big Ten opener vs Michigan

"Conference, fire me up"- Nebraska Volleyball’s Rebekah Allick, Bergen Reilly & teammates express anticipation for Big Ten opener vs Michigan

By Amitha Reji George
Modified Sep 24, 2025 17:51 GMT
Rebekah Allick
Nebraska Volleyball player Rebekah Allick and Bergen Reilly Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball players and captains Rebekah Allick and Bergen Reilly expressed their anticipation for Big Ten play on social media. The Huskers will begin conference play tonight against Michigan at John Cook Arena in the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Ad

Nebraska enters Wednesday’s match with an unbeaten 10-0 record, while Michigan comes in at 10-1, its only loss against Virginia. After an early-season trip to Nashville, the Huskers played all their September matches in Nebraska, with seven home games and one road trip to Omaha to face Creighton. With Big Ten play starting, more road matches are coming up. After Saturday’s home match against Maryland, Nebraska volleyball team will travel to Pennsylvania to face Penn State.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of Big Ten play, Bergen Reilly and Rebekah Allick shared their anticipation on Instagram. Nebraska’s setter wrote:

“It’s a B1G day!!!”
Ad

The post also received reactions from Husker teammates Teraya Sigler, Keri Leimbach, and Skyler Pierce. Middle blocker Rebekah Allick also shared her excitement, writing on Instagram:

“Conference, fire me up.”
Ad

Nebraska Volleyball finished its non-conference schedule with a sweep of Arizona, marking the third time Huskers have gone undefeated since joining the Big Ten.

Nebraska Volleyball coach shares how the non-conference games prepared players for Big Ten play

2022 Division I Women&#039;s Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty
2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Dani Busboom Kelly took over as the fourth head coach of the program in January this year, following legendary coach John Cook’s retirement.

Ad

With the Huskers undefeated at 10-0 for the season, Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on her team’s strong start in a press conference ahead of Big Ten play.

“Yeah, just, you know, being able to leave tonight and be 10-0 with a really tough schedule… we don’t want to take that for granted. It’s really hard to win. We’ve been saying that all year. I don’t care who you are, it’s hard to win. There are so many great teams now and great players all over the country. (3:35 onwards)
Ad
So, I feel like we’re really well prepared. We’ve also had a lot of single games where we played on Tuesday and Wednesday and, Saturday and Sunday. I think that reflects the conference season, we have a lot of random games, so we should be kind of prepared for everything. We played early, we played late. So, I feel really good going into conference that we’ve experienced a lot.” (via Hail Varsity )

The Nebraska volleyball team will begin Big Ten play at 6 p.m. The match will be televised on BTN and streamed on FoxSports.com.

About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Amitha Reji George
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications