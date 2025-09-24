"Conference, fire me up"- Nebraska Volleyball’s Rebekah Allick, Bergen Reilly & teammates express anticipation for Big Ten opener vs Michigan

Nebraska Volleyball players and captains Rebekah Allick and Bergen Reilly expressed their anticipation for Big Ten play on social media. The Huskers will begin conference play tonight against Michigan at John Cook Arena in the Bob Devaney Sports Center.Nebraska enters Wednesday’s match with an unbeaten 10-0 record, while Michigan comes in at 10-1, its only loss against Virginia. After an early-season trip to Nashville, the Huskers played all their September matches in Nebraska, with seven home games and one road trip to Omaha to face Creighton. With Big Ten play starting, more road matches are coming up. After Saturday’s home match against Maryland, Nebraska volleyball team will travel to Pennsylvania to face Penn State.Ahead of Big Ten play, Bergen Reilly and Rebekah Allick shared their anticipation on Instagram. Nebraska’s setter wrote:“It’s a B1G day!!!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post also received reactions from Husker teammates Teraya Sigler, Keri Leimbach, and Skyler Pierce. Middle blocker Rebekah Allick also shared her excitement, writing on Instagram:“Conference, fire me up.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNebraska Volleyball finished its non-conference schedule with a sweep of Arizona, marking the third time Huskers have gone undefeated since joining the Big Ten.Nebraska Volleyball coach shares how the non-conference games prepared players for Big Ten play2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: GettyFormer Nebraska Volleyball player Dani Busboom Kelly took over as the fourth head coach of the program in January this year, following legendary coach John Cook’s retirement.With the Huskers undefeated at 10-0 for the season, Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on her team’s strong start in a press conference ahead of Big Ten play.“Yeah, just, you know, being able to leave tonight and be 10-0 with a really tough schedule… we don’t want to take that for granted. It’s really hard to win. We’ve been saying that all year. I don’t care who you are, it’s hard to win. There are so many great teams now and great players all over the country. (3:35 onwards)So, I feel like we’re really well prepared. We’ve also had a lot of single games where we played on Tuesday and Wednesday and, Saturday and Sunday. I think that reflects the conference season, we have a lot of random games, so we should be kind of prepared for everything. We played early, we played late. So, I feel really good going into conference that we’ve experienced a lot.” (via Hail Varsity )The Nebraska volleyball team will begin Big Ten play at 6 p.m. The match will be televised on BTN and streamed on FoxSports.com.